From Belief to Glory: A Tribute to Every Challenger





HONG KONG, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every four years, the world comes together to witness football’s greatest stage. On the pitch, glory is never achieved overnight. Behind every victory lies years of preparation, discipline, setbacks, and perseverance. Long before champions lift the trophy, they begin with a simple belief—that their effort can lead to something greater.

The same spirit exists beyond football. In crypto, every user is a challenger navigating uncertainty, opportunity, and constant change. Success is never defined by a single moment. It is built through persistence, learning, and the willingness to move forward through every cycle.

As the world celebrates the pursuit of glory on the pitch, CoinEx celebrates the same spirit shared by millions across the global blockchain community.

Every Champion Starts as a Believer

Before victories, recognition, or defining moments, there is always a first step. For football players, it is the belief that years of training can lead to the world’s biggest stage. For crypto users, it is the belief that blockchain can unlock new possibilities and global opportunities.

Belief is the beginning of every journey. It gives people the courage to embrace uncertainty, explore new paths, and pursue undefined goals.

Since its founding in 2017, CoinEx has shared this belief. Guided by its mission—“Via blockchain, make the world a better place”—CoinEx has enabled more people to participate in the blockchain economy. What began as belief has grown into a global platform serving users across regions, languages, and market cycles.

Great Challenges Create Great Contenders

No World Cup campaign is won in a single match, and no meaningful progress in crypto is achieved through a single trade. Every journey is shaped by uncertainty and resilience.

Over the past decade, the blockchain industry has gone through multiple cycles of transformation. Through every phase, users have continued to learn and adapt through real participation.

CoinEx has moved through these cycles alongside its users. From a trading platform to a broader ecosystem—including CoinEx Wallet, CoinEx Vault, CoinEx Smart Chain, CoinEx Explorer, and CoinEx Charity—CoinEx has grown around one core principle: User Centric.

Every decision and product iteration is guided by one commitment: understanding user needs and supporting their journey. Because every contender deserves a platform that stands with them through every challenge.

Expertise Is Earned Through Every Cycle

In football, experience builds trust. The most respected teams are defined not by a single victory, but by consistent performance over time. Their reputation is proven, not declared.

The same is true in crypto. Being Your Crypto Trading Expert is not about predicting every market move, but about remaining reliable across conditions and helping users navigate uncertainty with clarity and confidence.

It is about understanding users, responding to their needs, and continuously improving the trading experience.

CoinEx has spent nearly a decade building a secure, accessible, and reliable trading environment. Across changing market conditions, one principle has remained unchanged: putting users first.

Glory Belongs to Those Who Keep Moving Forward

Champions are not defined solely by the trophies they lift. They are defined by the persistence that carries them through uncertainty, setbacks, and moments of doubt.

This World Cup season, CoinEx celebrates every challenger pursuing their own version of success. To bring this spirit into action, CoinEx has launched three core World Cup experiences:

The limited-edition CoinEx × ViaBTC World Cup jerseys, each representing a stage on the road to glory:

The BELIEVER — the courage to begin

The CONTENDER — the drive to compete through challenges

The CHAMPION — the moment persistence becomes achievement



More than designs, they represent a shared journey from belief to glory.





At the same time, CoinEx opens the ALL IN THE GLORY Futures PNL Ranking, where users enter a global competitive arena and compete for a share of the 15,000 USDT prize pool. Every trade becomes part of a real-time contest of skill, discipline, and performance.

For those just beginning their journey, the Newcomer Exclusive Reward Program provides a structured first step into the arena:

Deposit & ≥ 40 USDT → 40 USDT fee rebate

Spot trading & ≥ 50 USDT → 30 USDT fee rebate

Futures trading & ≥ 300 USDT → 30 USDT fee rebate

Up to 100 USDT total rewards for new users

Every journey begins with a first step. And every step deserves recognition.

ALL IN THE GLORY

Every champion starts as a believer.

Every contender is shaped through challenges.

Every expert is earned through every cycle.

And every moment of glory is achieved through perseverance.

This World Cup season, CoinEx salutes every challenger continuing their journey toward something greater.

The Believer.

The Contender.

The Champion.

ALL IN THE GLORY.

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bfe83cd-de1e-41f4-9d1c-da8b9cb3c69b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69f67437-6b95-46ec-b2b8-7cfd6f0255fe