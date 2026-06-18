Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) Currently Anticipates Reporting First Profitable Quarter in Company History

MEXICO CITY, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) ("Premier"), together with its strategic partner HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. ("HGI"), today announced that through their joint efforts, Premier currently anticipates reporting its first profitable quarter in corporate history, marking a transformational milestone for Premier Graphene, its strategic partners and its shareholders.

These accomplishments, reflect the cumulative impact of the business model developed and implemented by Pedro Mendez, President of Premier Graphene Inc. and HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. Through disciplined operational execution, strategic partnerships, and the successful fulfillment of Premier's first completed contract, it has established a foundation for sustainable revenue growth and long-term value enhancement. Management believes this milestone validates Premier's strategy of generating revenue through commercial and industrial opportunities while continuing to advance its long-term technology initiatives for exponential growth and profitability, particularly in the graphene space.

For investors, this historic achievement represents proof that Premier's business model works. Reporting a profitable quarter would demonstrate that its operations are generating revenue exceeding operating costs. Management believes this milestone will strengthen Premier's ability to pursue additional contract opportunities, expand business operations, and build greater financial credibility as it continues its growth strategies.

Pedro Mendez commented:

“Achieving profitability is a defining moment for Premier Graphene and our shareholders. This milestone reflects the successful execution of a business model that we have worked diligently to build and constantly enhance. The completion of our first contract demonstrated our ability to execute, deliver, and generate revenue while maintaining a disciplined approach to growth. As we pursue additional opportunities, our focus remains on building a sustainable and profitable company that creates long-term growth and enhanced value for shareholders.”

Building on this financial milestone, Premier, in coordination with its strategic partners, continues to pursue additional contract opportunities and strategic initiatives designed to support future and exponential growth. Management remains focused on expanding revenue-generating activities, strengthening operational capabilities, and advancing opportunities across advanced materials, industrial technologies, aerospace, manufacturing, and other commercial sectors.

Due to confidentiality obligations associated with certain strategic agreements and non-disclosure provisions governing specific contract activities, we are restricted in some contract-specific information we can publicly disclose at this time. Management remains committed to providing shareholders with appropriate updates while respecting our disclosure obligations. Further updates regarding contract awards, operational milestones, and strategic developments will be issued as material events occur, albeit subject to the same disclosure constraints.

About HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I.

HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. is a Mexican technology and industrial solutions company focused on advanced materials, manufacturing partnerships, industrial technologies, aerospace opportunities, resource development initiatives, and the commercialization of innovative technologies. The Company works to identify and develop strategic opportunities that support long-term growth and value creation, transcending multiple industrial sectors.

About Premier Graphene Inc.

Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) is focused on the commercialization and development of advanced materials, graphene technologies, industrial solutions, aerospace opportunities, manufacturing partnerships, and strategic investments designed to create long-term shareholder value. The Company seeks to identify and develop revenue-generating opportunities while advancing technologies that support future growth and innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated reporting of its first profitable quarter, future contract opportunities, anticipated growth, strategic initiatives, operational performance, business development activities, and future financial results.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions made by management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the timing and recognition of revenue, contract performance, customer requirements, economic conditions, market conditions, regulatory developments, availability of capital, competitive factors, and other risks beyond the Company's control.

Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Premier Graphene Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Pedro Alberto Mendez

President

Premier Graphene Inc. / HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I.

Email: p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

Website: premiergrapheneinc.com

Website: hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

Investor Relations:

info@premiergrapheneinc.com