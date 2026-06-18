DTS Introduces SLICE6 AIR-TC Thermocouple DAQ for Advanced Flight Testing

SEAL BEACH, Calif., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Technical Systems, Inc. (DTS), a VPG company and leading manufacturer of SWaP-optimized flight test instrumentation and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense, announced the release of the SLICE6 AIR-TC, a new thermocouple data acquisition system engineered to significantly reduce payload size and cost in flight-test environments.

Purpose-built for temperature measurements, the ultra-compact system packs 24 thermocouple channels into a 42 × 42 mm footprint, making it ideal for size- and weight-constrained applications such as launch vehicles, hypersonic systems, and other advanced aerospace platforms. Designed for harsh environments, it supports real-time Ethernet data streaming, precise time synchronization, and reliable operation from approximately -40°C to +80 °C.

“Customers told us they needed a simpler, more cost-effective way to collect thermocouple data in flight,” said Rollin White, President of DTS. “With SLICE6 AIR-TC, what once required four modules can now be done with one—reducing both system complexity and cost while maximizing valuable payload space.”

At approximately one-third the cost per channel compared to the company’s SLICE6 AIR data acquisition unit, the SLICE6 AIR-TC prioritizes thermocouple measurements into a compact design, enabling engineers to capture critical temperature data more efficiently.

Key Features:

42 × 42 × 13 mm, 50 grams

500 g shock rated

Real-time streaming: up to 2k sps/channel;

IRIG 106 Chapter 10, IENA, or TmNS

IRIG 106 Chapter 10, IENA, or TmNS Time Synchronization: IEEE 1588/PTPv2, IRIG-B, & GPS/PPS

-40°C to +80°C, IP64, MIL-STD-810G, and MIL-STD-461G

Type K, S, T & E thermocouples



The SLICE6 AIR-TC expands the SLICE6 AIR family of Ethernet-based data acquisition systems designed for mission-critical testing. When integrated with SLICE6 AIR and SLICE6 AIR-BR, it enables engineers to measure parameters such as temperature, force, strain, and vibration on a precision-synchronized timeline –providing accurate, reliable, and repeatable data in the most demanding test environments.

For more information, visit: https://dtsweb.com/products/data-acquisition-systems/slice6-air-tc/.

About DTS

DTS, a VPG company, designs and manufactures miniature, rugged data acquisition systems and sensors for safety and performance testing across aerospace, defense, automotive, and biomechanics applications. The company is a global leader in in-dummy data acquisition and the manufacturer of the WIAMan blast test manikin for the U.S. Army. Headquartered in Seal Beach, California, DTS supports customers worldwide.

Diversified Technical Systems, Inc.

1720 Apollo Court

Seal Beach, CA 90740 USA

+1 562 493 0158 | www.dtsweb.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e7eb778-6baa-425d-9c77-43d8c9096b45

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dce0fe0f-fb85-4be2-93bf-a9d96b92294e



