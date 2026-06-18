NVRO Metals Highlights Investment Potential of the NVRO Metals Hub Following Independent 77.6 Million-Tonne Mineral Resource Estimate

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVRO Metals Limited (TSXV: NVRO) (“NVRO Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide investors with additional context regarding the strategic significance of the recently announced independent NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the NVRO Metals Hub in Australia’s Northern Territory.

The independent MRE confirmed a combined Mineral Resource of approximately 77.6 million tonnes grading 1.69% copper equivalent across oxide and sulfide domains containing copper, cobalt, nickel, lead, zinc and silver. Importantly, more than 94% of the resource is classified as Measured or Indicated, providing a high degree of confidence in the scale and quality of the resource base.

Investment Highlights of the NVRO Metals Hub

Near-Term Production and Cash Flow

The oxide resource of approximately 15.9 million tonnes provides the foundation for the Company’s planned Phase 1 restart strategy. Leveraging existing hydrometallurgical processing infrastructure at the NVRO Metals Hub, NVRO Metals intends to produce copper cathode together with cobalt and nickel products, creating a pathway toward near-term production and operating cash flow. First production is currently targeted for late 2027.

Long-Term Critical Minerals Development

The sulfide resource contains approximately 61.7 million tonnes grading 1.86% copper equivalent and hosts substantial inventories of critical and industrial metals, including approximately:

356,000 tonnes of copper 69,800 tonnes of cobalt 62,100 tonnes of nickel 1.82 million tonnes of lead 310,000 tonnes of zinc 20.95 million ounces of silver

Management believes the scale and diversity of this resource provides significant long-term development potential and exposure to growing global demand for critical minerals.

Technology Validation and Commercialization of the NVRO Process™

The sulfide resource also provides a commercial-scale opportunity to demonstrate and deploy the Company’s proprietary NVRO Process™. The Company believes the NVRO Metals Hub will serve as a platform to validate the technology at industrial scale while supporting future commercial opportunities, customer projects and technology licensing initiatives.

Building a Critical Minerals Processing Platform

Management believes the strategic significance of the NVRO Metals Hub extends well beyond the development of a conventional mining project.

Located approximately 110 kilometers (68.3 miles) from the Port of Darwin, the Hub combines a large independently verified mineral resource, existing processing infrastructure and proprietary technology within a single integrated platform. The Company’s long-term vision is to establish the NVRO Metals Hub as a centralized critical minerals processing center capable of processing both Company-owned resources and third-party feedstocks while accelerating deployment of the NVRO Process™.

“This resource estimate validates much more than a mineral deposit,” said Grant Freeman, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “It provides the foundation for our broader strategy of combining near-term production, processing infrastructure and proprietary technology deployment within a single integrated platform. We believe the NVRO Metals Hub positions NVRO Metals to become an important participant in the global critical minerals supply chain.”





Figure 1: The NVRO Metals Hub located in Australia’s Northern Territory.

About NVRO Metals Limited

NVRO Metals Limited is a mineral process technology company focused on the recovery of precious and critical metals from mine waste, tailings and complex sulfidic materials. Through its proprietary NVRO Process™, centralized processing infrastructure and commercial deployment strategy, the Company is building a scalable critical minerals production, processing and recovery platform supporting global supply chain security.

Additional information, including the Company’s investor presentation and corporate profile, is available at www.nvrometals.com

CONTACTS:

Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@nvrometals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “proposed,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” “could,” and similar words, expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should or will occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the proposed acquisition of the NVRO Metals Hub, including the implementation of the DOCA, completion of the acquisition and satisfaction or waiver of all conditions to closing; the receipt of all required regulatory, stock exchange, court, creditor, counterparty and other approvals, including acceptance of the TSXV; the expected timing and completion of the acquisition; the expected benefits, investment potential and strategic significance of the NVRO Metals Hub; the significance of the independent Mineral Resource Estimate and its potential to support the Company’s development strategy; the potential for the Mineral Resource Estimate to provide a high degree of confidence in the scale and quality of the resource base; the Company’s planned Phase 1 oxide restart strategy; the potential for the oxide Mineral Resource to support near-term production and operating cash flow; the Company’s current target of achieving first production in late 2027; the potential production of copper cathode and cobalt and nickel products; the potential development of the sulfide Mineral Resource; the potential for the sulfide Mineral Resource to support future development phases, expansion opportunities and long-term deployment of the NVRO Process™; the potential production of copper, cobalt, nickel, silver, lead and zinc products; the Company’s ability to refurbish, commission, restart and operate the existing hydrometallurgical processing facility and related infrastructure; the ability of the existing infrastructure to support near-term production, processing activities, third-party feedstock opportunities and deployment of the NVRO Process™; the potential application, demonstration, validation, commercialization and industrial-scale deployment of the NVRO Process™; the potential for the NVRO Metals Hub to serve as a platform for future commercial opportunities, customer projects and technology licensing initiatives; the Company’s ability to establish and operate the NVRO Metals Hub as a centralized critical minerals processing centre; the Company’s ability to process Company-owned resources and third-party feedstocks; the Company’s ability to generate operating cash flow from the NVRO Metals Hub; the availability and completion of financing required to complete the acquisition and to refurbish, commission, restart, develop and initially operate the NVRO Metals Hub; the expected benefits of the Company’s centralized processing hub strategy; the Company’s ability to establish additional processing hubs in other jurisdictions; the Company’s potential role in the global critical minerals supply chain; and the Company’s broader commercial objectives, technology objectives and strategic growth plans.

The financial outlook and economic estimates disclosed in this news release, including statements regarding potential production, operating cash flow and the expected timing and economics of the Company’s Phase 1 oxide restart strategy, are provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management’s current expectations regarding the potential development of the NVRO Metals Hub. Such information is based on the assumptions described in this news release and on management’s current estimates, expectations and plans as of the date hereof. The financial outlook and economic estimates are forward-looking in nature and may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary materially from the financial outlook and economic estimates disclosed herein.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release. These assumptions include, without limitation: the Company’s ability to complete the acquisition of the NVRO Metals Hub on the terms and timelines currently contemplated, or at all; the implementation of the DOCA and the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions to closing; the receipt of all required regulatory, stock exchange, court, creditor, counterparty and other approvals, including acceptance of the TSXV; the Company’s ability to obtain the financing required to complete the acquisition and to refurbish, commission, restart, develop and operate the NVRO Metals Hub on acceptable terms; the accuracy of the Mineral Resource Estimate and the technical, geological, metallurgical, engineering, operating, economic and financial assumptions underlying the Mineral Resource Estimate and the Company’s development plans; the accuracy and completeness of the underlying drill hole, assay, geological, metallurgical, historical and other technical data used to prepare the Mineral Resource Estimate; the reasonableness of the cut-off grades, metal prices, metallurgical recoveries, copper-equivalent calculations, resource classifications and other assumptions used in the Mineral Resource Estimate; the availability, grade, continuity, recoverability and processing characteristics of the oxide and sulfide Mineral Resources; the supporting technical report in respect of the Mineral Resource Estimate being filed within the prescribed period and being consistent in all material respects with the disclosure in this news release; the availability, condition, capacity and suitability of the existing hydrometallurgical processing facility and related infrastructure for the Company’s planned operations; the Company’s ability to implement the planned Phase 1 oxide restart strategy; the Company’s ability to achieve first production in late 2027; the Company’s ability to refurbish, commission, restart and operate the NVRO Metals Hub on acceptable timelines and costs; the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated production rates, throughput, recoveries, product specifications, operating costs and capital costs; the Company’s ability to produce copper cathode and cobalt, nickel and other intermediate or saleable products as currently contemplated; the ability of the existing infrastructure to support near-term production, third-party processing opportunities and deployment of the NVRO Process™; the Company’s ability to deploy, commercialize and operate the NVRO Process™ at commercial or industrial scale; the Company’s ability to advance customer projects, commercial opportunities and technology licensing initiatives; the availability of required feedstock, reagents, equipment, labour, contractors, utilities, water, power, transportation and other inputs; the Company’s ability to obtain, maintain and comply with required permits, licences, land access rights and environmental, regulatory and governmental approvals; the Company’s ability to establish the NVRO Metals Hub as a centralized critical minerals processing platform; the Company’s ability to identify and advance third-party processing opportunities and future processing hubs; and market conditions, commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, interest rates, inflation, logistics, supply chains, regulatory conditions and general economic, political and business conditions remaining sufficiently supportive of the Company’s plans.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the acquisition of the NVRO Metals Hub may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all; the risk that the DOCA may not be implemented as currently contemplated or at all; the risk that conditions to closing may not be satisfied or waived; the risk that required regulatory, stock exchange, court, creditor, counterparty or other approvals, including acceptance of the TSXV, may not be obtained on the timelines currently expected or at all; the risk that the Company may not obtain the financing required to complete the acquisition, refurbish, commission, restart, develop and operate the NVRO Metals Hub on acceptable terms or at all; risks associated with Mineral Resource estimates, including that Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability, and that there is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources will be converted into Mineral Reserves; risks that the final technical report may not be filed within the expected timeframe or may contain information that differs materially from the disclosure in this news release; risks associated with the accuracy, completeness and reliability of technical, geological, metallurgical, resource, engineering, operating, economic and financial assumptions and data; risks that actual tonnage, grades, recoveries, continuity, classification, cut-off grades, metal prices, copper-equivalent calculations or other parameters may differ materially from those currently estimated; risks that the oxide Mineral Resource may not support near-term production or operating cash flow as currently expected; risks that first production may not be achieved in late 2027 or at all; risks that the sulfide Mineral Resource may not support future development phases, expansion opportunities or deployment of the NVRO Process™ as currently expected; risks that refurbishment, commissioning, restart, development and operating activities may be delayed, more costly than expected or unsuccessful; risks relating to the condition, suitability, capacity and economic viability of the existing hydrometallurgical processing facility and related infrastructure; risks that actual production, throughput, grades, recoveries, product specifications, operating costs, capital costs, timing or other operating or economic outcomes may differ materially from current estimates and expectations; risks relating to the availability, quality, grade, recoverability and processing characteristics of Company-owned resources and any third-party feedstocks; risks that the NVRO Process™ may not be successfully demonstrated, deployed, commercialized or operated at commercial or industrial scale; risks that customer projects, commercial opportunities or technology licensing initiatives may not be advanced or realized as currently contemplated or at all; technical, metallurgical, operational, environmental, health and safety risks associated with processing complex materials; risks that the Company may not generate operating cash flow from the NVRO Metals Hub on the timelines or in the amounts currently expected or at all; permitting, environmental, regulatory, governmental, community, land access, native title, stakeholder and counterparty risks and delays; risks relating to title, tenure, access, rehabilitation, reclamation, mine closure obligations, environmental liabilities and other legacy liabilities; risks associated with operating in Australia and other jurisdictions; risks that the Company may not be able to establish the NVRO Metals Hub as a centralized critical minerals processing platform; risks that third-party processing opportunities, customer relationships or additional processing hubs may not be advanced or realized as currently contemplated or at all; changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, interest rates, inflation, taxes, royalties, operating costs, capital costs, market conditions, logistics and supply chain conditions; competition for projects, feedstocks, infrastructure, financing, equipment, contractors, personnel and strategic partners; reliance on key personnel, contractors, consultants and technical advisors; changes in laws, regulations, government policy, permitting requirements or stock exchange requirements; market price volatility in the Company’s securities; general economic, political, market and business conditions; and other risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, performance, achievements, events or developments not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecasted or intended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be5c2c4d-5d10-4c56-9d99-507e87a39ff9