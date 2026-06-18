Fingrid Oyj’s financial releases in 2027

 | Source: Fingrid Oyj Fingrid Oyj

Fingrid Group will publish the following financial reports in 2027:
19.2.2027    Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2026
20.4.2027    Management’s Review
22.7.2027    Half-Year Report January–June 2027
28.10.2027  Management’s Review

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 17 March 2027.

For more information:
Marina Louhija, SVP, Legal Affairs and Sustainability, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358303955289

Fingrid is Finland’s transmission system operator. We secure reliable electricity for our customers and society, and are shaping the power system of the future. Our vision is clean, secure and the most competitive electricity system in Europe. 

Fingrid delivers. Responsibly.
www.fingrid.fi


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