Fingrid Oyj’s financial releases in 2027

Fingrid Group will publish the following financial reports in 2027:

19.2.2027 Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2026

20.4.2027 Management’s Review

22.7.2027 Half-Year Report January–June 2027

28.10.2027 Management’s Review

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 17 March 2027.

For more information:

Marina Louhija, SVP, Legal Affairs and Sustainability, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358303955289

Fingrid is Finland’s transmission system operator. We secure reliable electricity for our customers and society, and are shaping the power system of the future. Our vision is clean, secure and the most competitive electricity system in Europe.

Fingrid delivers. Responsibly.

www.fingrid.fi