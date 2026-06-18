Zoomex Launches World Cup Prediction Market Campaign: Users Can Predict Matches with Crypto and Unlock Live Match Tickets and Multiple Rewards



VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As World Cup excitement continues to rise, global fans are increasingly focused on match results, qualification scenarios, and key game outcomes. Global cryptocurrency trading platform Zoomex has officially launched its World Cup Prediction Market Campaign, allowing users to participate in popular World Cup match predictions directly with crypto. By completing designated tasks, users can unlock Lucky Spin chances and stand a chance to win rewards including World Cup final/semi-final live match tickets, World Cup gift boxes, airdrop rewards, margin deduction coupons, copy trading insurance funds, futures trial funds, and more.

This campaign is also one of the key application scenarios following the launch of Zoomex’s new Prediction Market product. Zoomex Prediction Market is an event-based prediction product that allows users to participate by choosing an outcome based on their judgment of cryptocurrency market trends, sports events, world events, and other result-driven scenarios. In the World Cup prediction zone, users can select match events they are interested in, view different outcome options and current market prices or probabilities, and participate using crypto.

Compared with traditional prediction or guessing formats, the key highlight of Zoomex Prediction Market lies in the flexibility of prediction shares. After participating in a match prediction, users do not simply need to wait for the final result. Instead, they can adjust their prediction strategy based on match progress and market price movements. During a match, users may choose to sell their original prediction shares, increase their position, partially reduce their position, or even switch to the opposite direction.

This mechanism extends World Cup prediction from a “pre-match judgment” into a more dynamic, in-match trading experience. As goals, yellow or red cards, injuries, substitutions, possession changes, and market sentiment shift throughout the game, the prices of different prediction outcomes may also fluctuate. Users can reassess their views based on new match information and make in-play-style trading decisions through market price movements, bringing greater immediacy, interaction, and strategy to the overall experience.

For users familiar with crypto trading, Zoomex Prediction Market offers a more intuitive way to participate in the World Cup. Match outcomes become predictable event-based assets, while market prices reflect users’ real-time expectations of different results. Users can either make predictions based on the final match outcome or manage their prediction shares during the match according to price fluctuations. This model combines World Cup momentum, crypto use cases, and prediction market mechanisms to deliver a more engaging sports interaction experience.

During the campaign period, users can earn Lucky Spin chances in multiple ways, including reaching cumulative valid prediction amount thresholds, completing a required number of valid predictions daily, accumulating correct valid predictions, and inviting friends to participate in World Cup predictions. Once tasks are completed, users can access the Lucky Spin to draw rewards. The campaign runs from June 16, 2026, 16:00 to July 18, 2026, 16:00 UTC.

As the World Cup progresses, discussions around top teams, unexpected results, and qualification scenarios are expected to continue gaining momentum. The launch of Zoomex’s World Cup Prediction Market Campaign not only provides users with a new way to participate in match predictions using crypto, but also further expands the application of crypto assets in sports event interaction.

Users can now visit the Zoomex World Cup Prediction Zone to participate in popular match predictions, complete tasks, and unlock Lucky Spin opportunities. Specific campaign rules, reward distribution, usage restrictions, and eligibility requirements are subject to the information displayed on the Zoomex campaign page and official announcements.

View campaign details and unlock World Cup tickets and multiple rewards

Go to Predict Market and start your World Cup prediction trading

About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 600+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of “Simple × User-Friendly × Fast,” Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.

Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex’s commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.

Contact Details:

catherine.shi@zoomex.com

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