European Equity Research Partners launches issuer-funded analyst coverage across Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia

MADRID, June 18th, 2026.- European Equity Research Partners (EERP), an equity research firm, has launched as the European Union builds a framework for issuer-sponsored research, positioning it to be among the first to operate under the new regime once it takes effect.

EERP makes its analysis open to the whole market and will cover listed companies across Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia.

EERP's founders have run exchanges, sell-side research, investor-relations teams and institutional sales across European, emerging, frontier and Gulf markets. Its partners are based in Madrid, New York, London and Almaty.

It is led by Chief Executive Ramon Pedrosa, a former foreign correspondent with a background in capital markets and investor relations. Jason Paltrowitz, a principal of the firm, was executive vice president of OTC Markets in New York, where he oversaw the dual-listing of 5,000 companies from 48 countries; he earlier worked at JP Morgan, Citibank and BNY Mellon.

The firm's head of research is Simon Powell, former global head of thematic research at Jefferies and former head of utilities research at UBS and CLSA Asia-Pacific. Over his long career on the sell side, he was ranked top three in numerous times in the Asiamoney and Institutional Investor polls.

The Chairman of EERP, Chingiz Kanapyanov, was the first CEO of International Trading Systems (ITS), an Astana-based MTF, and has been a diplomat, a regulator, and an executive and board member at Asian financial institutions, including the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Halyk Global Markets or ICBC Almaty.

Carlos Pedrosa Lopez, an Associate Professor of Financial Law and Tax Law at the University of Valencia, leads the firm's regulatory and academic work. He is also a participant on the Subcommittee on Tax Administration and Artificial Intelligence of the United Nations Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters.

"Going from zero to one analyst is the most valuable step a listed company can take," said Powell. "We built EERP to make that step for companies the market has stopped seeing, and to keep the research open to everyone."

Research coverage of European companies has thinned for years. Since 2018, European Union's MiFID II rules required fund managers to pay for research separately from execution. Coverage of small and mid-sized issuers fell in the years that followed.

Recently, the European Union rolled back part of the 2018 unbundling rules for smaller companies and tasked regulators to draw up a code of conduct for issuer-sponsored research, which the European Commission adopted on 21 May 2026 as a delegated regulation laying down regulatory technical standards under MiFID II.

Equity research is the bridge between companies seeking capital and the investors weighing where to put it, giving the market the analysis to discover a company and judge its prospects. It is a critical instrument of investor relations and market access, as without coverage, a company can stay invisible regardless of its quality, and liquidity and price discovery suffer.

Decades of academic research show that credible analyst coverage measurably improves market quality, lifts trading volume, narrows bid-ask spreads, broadens institutional ownership, and supports fairer valuation and lowers the risk of delisting.

For more information, visit www.europeanequityresearch.com.

For EERP's view on why coverage has become market infrastructure, read principal Jason Paltrowitz's commentary at www.europeanequityresearch.com/insights.

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European Equity Research Partners S.L. (EERP) is incorporated in Spain and operates within the European Union's single market and framework. EERP's research is issuer-sponsored. EERP is not paid in the shares or securities of the companies it covers, its fees are not linked to its conclusions, ratings or price targets, and issuers do not approve or change those conclusions before publication. EERP publishes non-personalised research to the whole market and does not provide personal investment advice or investment services. This press release is informational only and is not investment advice, an offer to buy or sell securities, or a recommendation to any investor. Full conflict-of-interest disclosures and research methodology are published at www.europeanequityresearch.com/research-methodology.