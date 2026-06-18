A2MAC1 signs Agreement to acquire Tset in order to accelerate next phase of growth in AI-enabled Costing Intelligence

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, 18.06.2026 --- A2MAC1, the global leader in automotive technology and costing intelligence, today announced the signing of a binding agreement to acquire Tset, a Vienna-based provider of advanced cost engineering software for automotive and manufacturing. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The combination brings together A2MAC1’s industry-leading benchmarking and costing data platform with Tset’s cloud-native costing and simulation platform, creating a unified Costing Intelligence for the automotive and manufacturing industry.

Addressing a Transforming Cost Engineering Landscape

As automotive manufacturers face rising cost pressure and increasing product complexity, cost engineering environments remain highly fragmented. Data is often disconnected, methodologies vary widely, and workflows lack integration, limiting the ability to generate reliable cost insights quickly. With this acquisition, A2MAC1 directly addresses these challenges by integrating its benchmarking and costing intelligence with Tset’s cost engineering platform.

“This acquisition is a natural next step in the journey we have been building over the past years,” says Patrick Katenkamp, CEO of A2MAC1. “By combining A2MAC1’s benchmarking data, costing expertise and advanced AI capabilities, with Tset’s advanced simulation technology, we are creating a unique platform that enables our customers to move from static analysis to dynamic, fact-driven decision-making. This is a key milestone in our strategy to become the leading AI-powered Costing Intelligence platform.”

“From the beginning, our goal at Tset has been to give cost engineers the flexibility to build and adapt their models based on their own methodologies and data,” says Sasan Hashemi, Co-Founder and CEO of Tset. “Our customers rely on Tset to model costs with accuracy and flexibility. By becoming part of A2MAC1, we can deliver a more integrated, scalable approach that supports the increasingly complex challenges of modern cost engineering,” adds Dr. Gerd Sauermann, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Tset.

From Data to Application: a New Era of Costing Intelligence

By combining A2MAC1’s proven benchmarking expertise, methodologies, and extensive automotive data with Tset’s simulation technology, customers will benefit from:

Create a single source of truth for cost insights across teams: Costed BOMs can be validated and seamlessly shared with engineering, ensuring all stakeholders work with consistent and reliable cost data from the start.

Costed BOMs can be validated and seamlessly shared with engineering, ensuring all stakeholders work with consistent and reliable cost data from the start. Leverage benchmark data within your own costing logic: A2MAC1 data is automatically translated into each customer’s proprietary costing structure, enabling Cost engineers to aggregate insights using their validated methodology.

A2MAC1 data is automatically translated into each customer’s proprietary costing structure, enabling Cost engineers to aggregate insights using their validated methodology. Accelerate productivity through intelligent automation: Complex assemblies can be costed at scale using AI-powered costing solutions, significantly reducing manual effort and throughput.

Complex assemblies can be costed at scale using AI-powered costing solutions, significantly reducing manual effort and throughput. Unlock the full power of A2MAC1’s Costing Library: Cost Engineers can directly search and leverage A2MAC1’s extensive Costing Library with instantly available Full Vehicle Costings and reference parts within their workflow, enabling faster estimations and more accurate early-phase costing, while strengthening preparation for negotiations.

Cost Engineers can directly search and leverage A2MAC1’s extensive Costing Library with instantly available Full Vehicle Costings and reference parts within their workflow, enabling faster estimations and more accurate early-phase costing, while strengthening preparation for negotiations. Increase confidence with built-in quality checks: Automated validation detects inconsistencies and flags outliers in real time, enhancing the reliability of cost results across teams, programs and scenarios.

Together, Tset and A2MAC1 are committed to driving the next era in cost and value engineering using tech innovation and AI to transform benchmark data into actionable, simulation-driven cost intelligence, empowering faster, more confident decisions across the product lifecycle. The acquisition strengthens A2MAC1’s position as a strategic intelligence platform and trusted advisor to the automotive and manufacturing industry at a time of rapid change in the sector globally.

About A2MAC1

A2MAC1 is a global leader in automotive benchmarking and competitive analysis, supporting manufacturers, suppliers, and mobility innovators worldwide. With a unique combination of data-driven insights, technology expertise, and industry knowledge, A2MAC1 empowers organizations to decode the future of mobility and accelerate transformation. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company operates internationally with offices in India, Germany, North America, Japan, China and Korea, serving a broad network of partners and customers across the automotive value chain. For more information, visit www.a2mac1.com.

About Tset

Tset is a Product Cost Management platform that enables manufacturers to make better decisions across product design, sourcing, quoting, and profitability management. By combining cost engineering expertise, integrated data management, and AI-powered automation, Tset helps organizations create transparency across the full product lifecycle. Founded in 2018, Tset serves enterprise customers worldwide across the automotive and industrial manufacturing sectors.

Media Contact:

Lisa Mitschak, Global Director of Marketing, A2MAC1 | Email: lmitschak@a2mac1.com

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