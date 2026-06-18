

LONDON, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gruntle has confirmed its presale has passed $106,165 raised as Round 10 approaches its June 19 close date at a current entry price of $0.000635. The milestone arrives as two of the most significant signals of the current Bitcoin cycle converge simultaneously. Long-term Bitcoin holders absorbed 125,000 BTC in June - one of the largest monthly accumulation events of the cycle - while the US-Iran peace deal, due to be formally signed in Switzerland on June 19, has returned Brent crude to $75 per barrel from above $90 at the height of the conflict. On the same day, Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh held rates at 3.50-3.75% at his first FOMC meeting, with Bitcoin recovering to approximately $65,600 after the press conference. Gruntle's Round 10 closes on June 19 - the day the world's most significant geopolitical risk of 2026 officially ends. Whether Gruntle represents the best crypto presale 2026 is a question the on-chain data is beginning to answer.

Crypto News: Long-Term Holders Absorb 125,000 BTC as the Cycle's Smartest Money Buys Into the Drawdown

CoinDesk's June 17 live market update confirms long-term Bitcoin holders absorbed 125,000 BTC in June - defined as wallets holding BTC for at least 155 days and statistically unlikely to sell into short-term volatility. Bitcoin Magazine separately reported that long-term holder supply has now reached 16.3 million BTC, approaching an all-time high, with old coin reactivation at near-historic lows. Only 218,421 BTC aged two years or more reactivated in 2026 by June 6 - a level comparable to 2012, the only year on record with lower activity by the same date.

The macro backdrop shifted this week. Brent crude settled at $75 per barrel following the US-Iran agreement, removing the energy-cost inflation pressure that drove Japan's producer price index up 6.3% and contributed to the Bank of Japan's historic rate hike to 1% on June 16. Warsh's FOMC press conference confirmed the Fed recognises inflation remains "well above its 2% goal" but held the line at 3.50-3.75%. Prediction markets now price a 50.5% chance of at least one 2026 rate hike. Yet the oil price disinflationary impulse from the peace deal reduces the Fed's urgency to act. These developments together describe the environment in which 125,000 BTC moved from weak to strong hands in a single month.

Crypto News: Gruntle's June 19 Round Close Lands on the Day the Peace Deal Signs

Gruntle's presale intake terminal closes Round 10 on June 19. The US-Iran peace signing takes place in Switzerland on June 19. The two events sharing a calendar date is not a strategic coincidence. It is the kind of compression that defines the current cycle: geopolitical resolution and presale deadline arriving simultaneously while the on-chain picture confirms that informed capital has been accumulating through every fear event between them.

Round 10 has raised $106,165 toward a $125,215 hard cap and sits 84.79% filled. When the cap fills or the deadline passes, the price advances to $0.000637. The confirmed listing price is $0.000713. Hibernation Staking currently pays approximately 5,995% APY, computed as (250,000,000 / 4,169,884) × 100, decaying as more participants enter the pool. Staked tokens unlock seven days after the Phase 3 DEX listing. The CredShields audit, published May 13, 2026, confirms every contract on chain.

The Doomsday Vault holds 25% of the 5 billion total supply for CEX listings and ecosystem development. The Deep Mud Reserve allocates 20% - one billion tokens - to tactical buybacks and burns. The Mud Pit holds 10%, or 500 million tokens, for decentralised liquidity at listing. The community has exceeded 5,000 members. Long-term Bitcoin holders absorbed 125,000 BTC in June. The capybara remains in the mud and is still present. The presale is open at gruntle.io.



Media Contact:

Alex Dillon

marketing@protocolpr.io

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