Air-gapped, edge-deployed robotics keep sensor data and telemetry on local hardware

Edge-deployed Physical AI systems learn and log on local compute

Data localization driven by regulatory and sovereignty requirements is a primary driver of edge adoption in manufacturing

Manufacturing is the most targeted industry for cyberattacks, accounting for 26% of all documented incidents in 2024

CARSON, CA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The conversation around industrial AI has mostly focused on capability, particularly on what the systems can do. Inside defense manufacturing, data residency is the first filter an AI robotics system must pass due to the classified nature of the work. Cloud-connected robotics and air-gapped, edge-deployed robotics look similar from outside the factory, but they diverge on security and deployability in classified environments. GrayMatter Robotics has deployed air-gapped Physical AI finishing systems for military environments where cloud-connected services may face a high compliance bar. According to DoW's February 2025 FedRAMP equivalency guidance, any external cloud service that stores or transmits covered defense information must meet "security requirements equivalent to those established by the Government for the FedRAMP Moderate baseline." Furthermore, the Department of War categorizes cloud systems into Impact Levels (IL2, IL4, IL5, IL6) based on data sensitivity, with higher levels requiring more stringent security controls, according to the DoW cloud security playbook.

"Classified facilities are operationally isolated by design, and the systems running inside them have to hold up under those conditions without exception. Our edge-deployed architecture ensures full data sovereignty and local traceability because those are the baseline requirements," said Ariyan Kabir, Co-Founder & CEO, GrayMatter Robotics.

Architecture, Side by Side

Dimension Cloud-Connected Robotics Air-Gapped, Edge-Deployed Robotics Data residency Sensor logs, model weights, and telemetry routed to external cloud All data, logs, and model weights remain on local hardware Network requirement Persistent or intermittent cloud connectivity required Not dependent on external network Update mechanism Over-the-air model pushes from vendor Local updates via controlled media, no external ingress Deployability in classified facilities ineligible in classified defense environments where CDI handling requirements apply (Restricted by DFARS 252.204-7012 and FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency for CDI handling; prohibited in SCIF and SAPF environments per DoW policy) Deployable in defense contractor environments where NIST SP 800-171 controls are implemented and DFARS 252.204-7012 requirements are satisfied Learning and adaptation Centralized retraining, federated updates Local adaptation per cell, no data leaving facility Traceability for audit Cloud-logged; provider holds infrastructure-layer access Locally logged, under customer control Failure mode if network drops Network-dependent; Degraded or halted operation in default architectures No change; system operates normally





Cloud-connected systems optimize for fleet-wide model improvement: telemetry from every deployment flows back to improve the model, which then redeploys to every site. That architecture is powerful for commercial manufacturers. However, defense customers cannot send sensor data off-site, nor can they accept vendor access to operational logs. Defense depots and classified facilities are designed to operate in network isolation. A finishing system deployed inside one has to hold throughput and log locally under those conditions, without degradation.

The policy rationale tracks with documented threat patterns. According to IBM's X-Force 2025 Threat Intelligence Index, manufacturing has ranked as the most targeted industry for cyberattacks, accounting for 26% of all documented incidents in 2024. In production environments where tooling parameters, process specifications, and surface finishing data carry both competitive and national security value, keeping that data on local hardware removes the exfiltration vector. There is no telemetry pathway to intercept from a system that never connects out.

GrayMatter Robotics' Factory SuperIntelligence (FSI) platform, purpose-built for physical manufacturing environments, is architected for edge deployment, making Physical AI finishing viable inside military maintenance environments. These models run locally on ATLAS, our proprietary data regime of 7 petabytes of real-world surface finishing data spanning 30 million square feet, 20+ industries, and 11+ sensing modalities.

Cloud-connected systems fit commercial environments where telemetry moves freely to the vendor. In defense and critical infrastructure, data residency requirements determine which systems are architecturally eligible, and active DoW procurement through AFWERX and the HYPR program reflects which architecture is clearing that bar.

FAQs

Q: How do defense manufacturers evaluate AI robotics systems for classified facility use?

A: Defense manufacturers assess AI robotics systems against data residency requirements before evaluating capability. Systems that route sensor data or telemetry to external servers are typically ineligible under DFARS 252.204-7012 and DoW Impact Level requirements. Edge-deployed systems that process and store all data locally satisfy these controls and can be audited against NIST SP 800-171 requirements without external infrastructure dependencies.

Q: How do air-gapped robotic systems receive software and model updates without cloud connectivity?

A: Air-gapped robotic systems receive updates through controlled local media such as validated drives or isolated update servers within the facility's security perimeter. This satisfies change management requirements under NIST SP 800-171 while keeping all model weights and configuration data inside the facility boundary throughout the update cycle.

Q: What industries are seeing the most success with autonomous surface finishing?

A: Aerospace, defense, shipbuilding, and specialty vehicle manufacturing are seeing the strongest adoption, driven by labor shortages and strict quality requirements. Defense and naval environments additionally benefit from edge-deployed architectures that satisfy data sovereignty requirements. Adoption is also growing in recreational vehicle and consumer product manufacturing.

About GrayMatter Robotics

Headquartered in Carson, California, GrayMatter Robotics is building Factory SuperIntelligence to power the autonomous factories of the future. Founded in 2020, the company develops Physical AI technologies and deploys autonomous factories that handle complex, high-mix tool-manipulation applications such as surface preparation, coating, and inspection processes across some of the most demanding production environments in the world, delivering up to 12x the throughput of skilled manual labor and a 95% reduction in rework. Its air-gapped, edge-deployed architecture ensures full data sovereignty for defense and enterprise-critical operations. To date, GrayMatter Robotics has processed over 30 million square feet of surface area across 20+ industries, serving customers in aerospace, defense, shipbuilding, specialty vehicles, and consumer products. The company is on a mission to reindustrialize American manufacturing and bolster our National Security, bridge the gap between demand and capacity of our industrial base, and ensure the industrial resilience the nation depends on. For more information, visit graymatter-robotics.com.