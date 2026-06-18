Essential Pharma appoints Becki Morison as Chief Executive Officer

Pharmaceutical executive brings 25+ years of international commercial leadership and rare disease experience





Egham, UK – 18 June 2026 – Essential Pharma ("Essential" or "the Company"), a global pharmaceutical company developing and delivering medicines for patients in niche populations, today announces the appointment of Becki Morison as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 1 July 2026. Becki succeeds Simon Ball, who has served as interim CEO since November 2025 and will continue in his role as President of the Company’s Rare Disease business unit.

Becki is a seasoned global executive with more than 25 years of experience driving growth, transformation, and commercial excellence across the pharmaceutical industry. She joins Essential Pharma from LEO Pharma, where she served as Executive Vice President with responsibility for global commercial functions, including marketing, medical affairs, and pricing and market access. In 2022, her remit expanded to include operational leadership of LEO's affiliate network outside North America.

Prior to LEO Pharma, Becki spent over two decades at Eli Lilly in roles of increasing seniority. She led Lilly's Neuroscience franchise, at the time the company's largest U.S. business, before going on to lead its Australia/New Zealand affiliate. She subsequently led the Northern European Hub, overseeing six countries through a period of major strategic and operational transition.

Becki brings significant specialty and niche pharma experience to the role, having led commercial strategy and capabilities development across LEO Pharma's dermatology portfolio, including the global launch of tralokinumab, a transformative biologic that was central to their growth strategy.

Lee Morley, Chairman of Essential Pharma, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Becki to Essential Pharma as our new Chief Executive Officer. Her rare combination of global commercial leadership, rare disease experience, and proven ability to transform organisations makes her the ideal leader for our next phase of growth. With our Established Brands and Rare Disease businesses now operating under dedicated leadership, Becki is exceptionally well-placed to drive value across the portfolio. I would also like to thank Simon Ball for his strong leadership as interim CEO during this transition."

Becki Morison, Chief Executive Officer of Essential Pharma, commented: "Essential Pharma has a compelling mission and a clear strategy for growth. The opportunity to lead a company focused entirely on delivering medicines for underserved and rare disease patient populations is one I find deeply motivating. I look forward to working with Simon Ball, President of Rare Disease, and Lewis Pearson, President of Established Brands, as well as the wider team to accelerate our commercial performance, advance our development pipeline, and ensure that every patient who depends on our medicines has access to them."

ENDS

About Essential Pharma

Essential Pharma is a global pharmaceutical company with a mission to develop and deliver medicines for small, underserved or rare disease populations globally. We have a proven track record of acquiring, investing in and commercialising specialty medicines. Our growing product portfolio reaches patients in approximately 70 countries across a number of therapy areas with a particular focus on rare disease, CNS, ophthalmology and gastroenterology. Our first development-stage asset is an anti-GD2 antibody for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma. We challenge convention and work smarter to help ensure patients in small, underserved or rare disease populations have access to the medicines they need.

Every patient matters. For more information, visit www.essentialpharmagroup.com

CONTACTS

Essential Pharma

Becki Morison, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 1784 477 167

Email: info@essentialpharmaceuticals.com

ICR Healthcare

Tracy Cheung/Chris Welsh

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

Email: Essentialpharma@icrhealthcare.com