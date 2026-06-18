Hi*Ball Energy Arrives in the UK, Leading a New Wave of Clean Energy

Refresh Your Energy with Hi*Ball Sparkling Energy Water, a bold new energy drink powered by natural caffeine and functional ingredients, with zero sugar, zero calories, and zero compromise.

Hi*Ball Debuts at Barcode Festival Ahead of Nationwide UK Rollout





LONDON, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi*Ball Energy, the sparkling energy water brand delivering clean, refreshing energy without sugar, calories, or artificial sweeteners, from Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), has officially arrived in the United Kingdom.

Available now through Amazon UK and www.BrewDog.com, Hi*Ball offers a refreshing alternative to traditional energy drinks and coffee. Each 330ml can combines sparkling water with 100mg of natural caffeine1, B vitamins (B3, B5, B6 and B12), guarana, and ginseng to help consumers power through busy days—while remaining free from sugar, calories, and artificial sweeteners.

Functional and energy occasions continue to grow as consumers seek more than basic hydration from soft drinks, with health playing an increasingly important role in purchase decisions at the chiller. As a result, Functional Energy and water are among the fastest-growing sectors in the UK soft drinks category. At the same time, over a third of UK energy drink consumers say traditional options contain too much sugar, calories, or artificial ingredients2, driving demand for beverages made with cleaner ingredients and added functional benefits.

Against this backdrop, Hi*Ball is designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s energy consumer. Whether it’s an early morning commute, an afternoon workout, a demanding workday, or life on the go, Hi*Ball offers a lighter, cleaner source of energy that fits modern lifestyles. Built to meet this growing demand, it delivers a refreshing and functional energy experience. With 78% of energy drink consumers drawn to natural ingredients and 43% saying they would try Hi*Ball as a cleaner alternative energy drink3, the UK launch creates a strong opportunity to premiumise and expand the energy drink occasion.

Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, said, “Hi*Ball’s launch in the UK is more than a market entry; it reflects where the energy category is headed. Consumers are moving beyond legacy energy drinks in search of options that deliver refreshment, functionality, and convenience in a cleaner, more modern format. With Hi*Ball, we are helping shape the next generation of energy beverages and raise the standard for what consumers can expect from the category. As we expand across the UK and build shelf presence, our teams are also advancing plans to take the brand across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.”

Full line-up and recommended retail pricing (available from Amazon and BrewDog.com):

Hi*Ball Peach 330ml single can RSP £1.90 (cases of 12)

330ml single can RSP £1.90 (cases of 12) Hi*Ball Wild Berry 330ml single can RSP £1.90 (cases of 12)

330ml single can RSP £1.90 (cases of 12) Hi*Ball Lemon Lime 330ml single can RSP £1.90 (cases of 12)

330ml single can RSP £1.90 (cases of 12) Hi*Ball Vanilla 330ml single can RSP £1.90 (cases of 12)





To celebrate its UK launch, Hi*Ball will make its debut at Barcode Festival on July 2, where thousands of retail, grocery, convenience, and FMCG professionals will have the opportunity to experience the brand firsthand through sampling and activation experiences. To stay up to date follow Hi*Ball UK on Instagram at Drinkhiball_UK or visit https://www.drinkhiball.co.uk/.

About Hi*Ball Energy

Hi*Ball Energy is a sparkling energy water brand delivering clean, refreshing energy from premium ingredients. Each can contains natural caffeine, guarana, ginseng, and B vitamins while remaining free from sugar, calories, artificial sweeteners, and preservatives. Available in a range of fruit-forward flavours, Hi*Ball provides energy and refreshment for today’s active, health-conscious consumers.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Tilray Brands Contacts:

Media

news@tilray.com

Investor Relations

investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42e6bdaa-3a20-498e-ab74-a838ab27bd4e