Century 21 Canada grows 39% in Quebec

MONTRÉAL, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century 21 Canada has grown 39 per cent in Quebec in the last three years, and plans to extend that growth through 2027 and beyond. Since April 2023 Century 21 Canada has added 6 new franchisees and 14 offices in Outaouais, Capitale Nationale, Haute Yamaska, Abitibi-Temiscamingue, Mauricie, Montérégie, and Grand Montréal. With the new offices plus growth at existing operations, the number of Century 21 Canada brokers in the province has grown 39 per cent in that time.

Sébastien Bonnerot is Century 21 Canada’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth, and based at CENTURY 21 Élite in Gatineau, Québec. He credits the brand’s value proposition for both agents and consumers for this significant growth in the province.

“Our brand is known across the country for its close-knit, collaborative network as well as continually evolving the technology available to our brokers to ensure they have the best tools to run their business and serve clients, especially first-time homebuyers,” Bonnerot says.

Quebec will play a central role in that brand into the future, he adds.

“We are emerging as a bold, disruptive player in the province,” he says. “We may not have the big number of offices our competitors do, but we are on a strong growth trajectory due to our focus on great, individual service by brokers who really understand their communities.”

He added Century 21 Canada, headquartered in Vancouver, offers several tech tools brokers can use to clearly explain and handle all the details of a real estate transaction – in French, English, and a number of other languages. When paired with sales representative’s local knowledge it makes for a powerful tool. Furthermore, with the company celebrating its 50th anniversary, local franchises have a very Canadian story to tell as more consumers work to support local and Canadian-owned companies.

Every July Century 21 Canada releases its annual price per square foot survey – a report on trends in pricing, per square foot, in dozens of communities across Canada. Last year, the report found prices in Montreal continued a steady upward trend after a modest decline in 2022 and 2023, with both condo and detached house prices rising in the single figures. At the time, Bonnerot noted a larger number of younger adults were buying homes downtown, as the area remains attractive and relatively affordable vs. Toronto and Vancouver – which both saw price declines last year.



See full price per square foot study results here.

For more information please contact:

Damien Campione

Phone: (450) 858-2906

Email: damien.campione@century21.ca



About CENTURY 21 Canada®

CENTURY 21 Canada Limited Partnership (century21.ca) is a real estate master franchisor with complete rights to the CENTURY 21® brand in Canada.



The CENTURY 21 System is one of the world’s largest and most recognized residential real estate franchise sales organization with approximately 11,000 independently owned and operated franchised real estate offices worldwide and over 129,500 sales professionals. CENTURY 21 provides comprehensive technology, marketing, training, management, and administrative support for its members in 80 countries and territories worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ea3a96c-bffe-47a9-b092-e229070fe0c1