Axsome Therapeutics Highlights the Importance of Brain Health During Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it is joining patients, caregivers, and advocacy organizations in raising awareness of brain health and the impact of Alzheimer’s disease during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.

“Nearly everyone knows brain health is important, but many people aren’t sure what steps to take to protect it,” said Wendy Vizek, Senior Vice President, Community Engagement and Field Operations at the Alzheimer’s Association. “That’s why Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month in June is such an important moment—we’re encouraging people to focus on the everyday habits that support brain health, like staying physically active, eating well, connecting with others, challenging your mind, and keeping up with your overall health. Small, consistent actions like these can make a real difference in protecting memory and thinking over time.”

Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, is a progressive and irreversible brain disorder that affects more than 7 million individuals in the United States, a number projected to increase to approximately 13 million by 2050.1 The impact of Alzheimer’s disease extends beyond patients to the nearly 13 million family members, friends, and other caregivers who support and care for them.1 In addition to cognitive decline, agitation is reported in up to 76% of patients with Alzheimer’s disease and can include symptoms ranging from pacing or restlessness to verbal and physical aggression.2

During Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, Axsome is partnering with advocacy and patient communities to raise awareness and share critical resources. Throughout the year, Axsome team members will participate in more than 30 Walk to End Alzheimer’s® events and support additional educational and community events in New York City. In addition, Axsome’s New York City headquarters at One World Trade Center will be lit in purple on June 21 through the building’s Spireworks program.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease advocacy organizations and some of the resources they provide supporting individuals with Alzheimer’s and their family members or caregivers, please visit the following websites:

Alzheimer’s Association ( https://www.alz.org/ ). The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. The Alzheimer’s Association’s new (re)think your brain™ 6-step challenge outlines practical, science-based actions to support brain health.

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. The Alzheimer’s Association’s new (re)think your brain™ 6-step challenge outlines practical, science-based actions to support brain health. Alzheimer’s Foundation of America ( https://alzfdn.org/ ). The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) provides support, services, and education to individuals, families, and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide, and funds research aimed at advancing treatments and finding a cure. AFA offers the AFA Helpline, providing access to licensed social workers trained in dementia care seven days a week from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. ET.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) provides support, services, and education to individuals, families, and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide, and funds research aimed at advancing treatments and finding a cure. AFA offers the AFA Helpline, providing access to licensed social workers trained in dementia care seven days a week from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. ET. Caregiver Action Network ( https://www.caregiveraction.org/ ). Caregiver Action Network (CAN) is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for the more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, or disease, as well as those supporting the living needs of older adults. CAN provides multiple resources for caregivers through its Family Caregiver Toolbox.

Caregiver Action Network (CAN) is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for the more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, or disease, as well as those supporting the living needs of older adults. CAN provides multiple resources for caregivers through its Family Caregiver Toolbox. CaringKind ( https://www.caringkindnyc.org/ ). CaringKind is New York City’s leading expert on Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with its community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. This year, CaringKind hosted its 1st Annual Dementia Education Conference, bringing together the Alzheimer’s community to explore best practices in dementia care, innovations that support wellbeing, and the latest research.

CaringKind is New York City’s leading expert on Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with its community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. This year, CaringKind hosted its 1st Annual Dementia Education Conference, bringing together the Alzheimer’s community to explore best practices in dementia care, innovations that support wellbeing, and the latest research. Family Caregiver Alliance ( https://www.caregiver.org/ ). For more than 40 years, Family Caregiver Alliance (FCA) has provided services to family caregivers of adults with physical and cognitive impairments, such as Parkinson’s, stroke, Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. FCA offers CareNav ® , a simple, user-friendly tool designed to help families navigate the complexities of the caregiving journey.

For more than 40 years, Family Caregiver Alliance (FCA) has provided services to family caregivers of adults with physical and cognitive impairments, such as Parkinson’s, stroke, Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. FCA offers CareNav , a simple, user-friendly tool designed to help families navigate the complexities of the caregiving journey. National Alliance for Caregiving (https://www.caregiving.org/). The National Alliance for Caregiving is a non-profit coalition of national organizations who share a vision of a society that values, supports and empowers family caregivers to thrive at home, work and life. Its mission is to build partnerships in research, advocacy, and innovation to make life better for family caregivers. The National Alliance for Caregiving shares a series of guidebooks intended to improve the caregiving experience.



About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We deliver scientific breakthroughs by identifying critical gaps in care and develop differentiated products with a focus on novel mechanisms of action that enable meaningful advancements in patient outcomes. Our industry-leading neuroscience portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for major depressive disorder, agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease, excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, and migraine, as well as multiple novel product candidates addressing a broad range of serious neurological and psychiatric conditions that impact over 150 million people in the United States. Together, we are on a mission to solve some of the brain’s biggest problems so patients and their loved ones can flourish. For more information, please visit us at www.axsome.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company’s statements regarding trends and potential future results are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the commercial success of the Company’s SUNOSI®, AUVELITY®, and SYMBRAVO® products and the success of the Company’s efforts to obtain any additional indication(s) with respect to solriamfetol and/or AXS-05; the Company’s ability to maintain and expand payer coverage; the success, timing and cost of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for the Company’s current product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, pace of enrollment and completion of the trials (including the Company’s ability to fully fund the Company’s disclosed clinical trials, which assumes no material changes to the Company’s currently projected revenues or expenses), futility analyses and receipt of interim results, which are not necessarily indicative of the final results of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials, and/or data readouts, and the number or type of studies or nature of results necessary to support the filing of a new drug application (“NDA”) for any of the Company’s current product candidates; the Company’s ability to fund additional clinical trials to continue the advancement of the Company’s product candidates; the timing of and the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, the Company’s product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of any NDA submission; the Company’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain the necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the Company’s ability to successfully resolve any intellectual property litigation, and even if such disputes are settled, whether the applicable federal agencies will approve of such settlements; the successful implementation of the Company’s research and development programs and collaborations; the success of the Company’s license agreements; the acceptance by the market of the Company’s products and product candidates, if approved; the Company’s anticipated capital requirements, including the amount of capital required for the commercialization of SUNOSI, AUVELITY, and SYMBRAVO and for the Company’s commercial launch of its other product candidates, if approved, and the potential impact on the Company’s anticipated cash runway; the Company’s ability to convert sales to recognized revenue and maintain a favorable gross to net sales; unforeseen circumstances or other disruptions to normal business operations arising from or related to domestic political climate, geo-political conflicts or a global pandemic and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company’s control. The factors discussed herein could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Investors:

Ashley Dong

Senior Director, Investor Relations

(929) 687-1614

adong@axsome.com

Media:

Darren Opland

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(929) 837-1065

dopland@axsome.com

References: