Americold Opens Integrated Cold Chain Facility at Port Saint John, One of North America’s Fastest-Growing Trade Gateways

ATLANTA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate and value-added services, today announced the grand opening of its import-export hub at Port Saint John in New Brunswick, Canada during Port Days 2026, the Port’s annual maritime and industry conference.

Developed in collaboration with DP World and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC), the facility is the first of its kind globally to combine Americold’s cold storage operations, DP World’s maritime logistics capabilities, and CPKC’s rail network in a single location. Together, these capabilities create a more direct and reliable pathway for moving perishable goods between inland production regions and international markets.

“This facility leverages our collaboration with leading global trade and transportation partners, creating a uniquely integrated solution to move temperature-sensitive products between inland production regions and international markets more efficiently and reliably,” said Rob Chambers, Chief Executive Officer at Americold. “It is another example of how we are evolving our network to better serve our customers through differentiated solutions that open new growth opportunities for the Company. The launch of this facility further supports our 2026 priorities and positions Americold for sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value creation.”

Located at one of North America’s fastest-growing trade gateways, the facility is designed to support flows between Central and Eastern Canada and Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. As the only temperature-controlled storage solution in Eastern Canada directly connected to a port without drayage, it removes intermediate transport between vessel and warehouse, helping reduce both cost and transit time.

“The grand opening of this new cold storage facility at Port Saint John marks an important milestone in CPKC’s growing collaboration with Americold,” said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. “By combining this state-of-the-art facility with CPKC’s three-nation rail service, we are creating a new temperature-controlled supply chain that connects Atlantic Canada to key markets across Canada and throughout North America. Working with Americold and JD Irving’s NBM Railways, CPKC has helped deliver a secure, seamless and integrated solution that is truly unique and one our competitors simply cannot replicate.”

The Port Saint John hub provides approximately 22,000 pallet positions and is designed to support high-throughput import and export volumes. Its configuration enables more efficient handling across transportation modes, giving customers greater visibility and control over their supply chains.

“The operational launch of the Americold facility at Port Saint John reflects the progress we are making in aligning terminal operations, inland rail connectivity, and temperature-controlled storage,” said Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada. “By coordinating these capabilities, we enable customers to move perishable goods through the port with greater consistency and efficiency as they connect to global markets.”

The Americold facility builds on continued investment in port and rail infrastructure, positioning Port Saint John as a growing gateway for global containerized shipping.

“Americold is a tremendous addition to Port Saint John and to the broader trade ecosystem taking shape at our gateway,” said Craig Bell Estabrooks, President & CEO of Port Saint John. “Their import-export hub on the waterfront strengthens our role in enabling trade diversification and driving economic prosperity in New Brunswick and beyond.”

“Americold’s investment at Port Saint John is exactly the type of strategic growth project we want to attract to New Brunswick. These are the projects that create jobs, strengthen our infrastructure, and connect our province to global markets,” said Luke Randall, Minister responsible for Opportunities New Brunswick. “This momentum at the port is reinforcing its role as Atlantic Canada’s largest port by volume and improving market access for exporters.”

Americold’s investment in the facility is expected to support up to 100 jobs and contribute to ongoing economic development in New Brunswick.

The Port Saint John hub represents a key step in Americold’s strategy to leverage its infrastructure and strategic partnerships to better connect production to consumption across the global cold chain.

About Americold

Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, with a more than 120-year legacy of innovation and reliability. With more than 220 facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America – totaling approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet – Americold ensures the safe, efficient movement of refrigerated products worldwide.

Our facilities are an integral part of the global food supply chain, connecting producers, processors, distributors, and retailers with tailored, value-added services supported by responsive and reliable supply chains. Leveraging deep industry expertise, smart technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers world-class service that creates lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve. Visit www.americold.com to learn more.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing approximately 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

About Port Saint John

Port Saint John is a rapidly advancing Port striving to be a catalyst for growth, recognized for community leadership. A critical piece of Canada’s national supply chain, the Port boasts a diverse cargo base and unparalleled optionality via three Class I Railways. By championing innovation, promoting meaningful engagement, and investing in infrastructure, Port Saint John aims to be a safe, efficient port of choice while delivering economic prosperity in New Brunswick and beyond.

About Opportunities New Brunswick

Opportunities New Brunswick is a Crown corporation and the lead economic development agency for the Province of New Brunswick, Canada. It seeks to attract and support opportunities to stimulate the economy and create jobs by providing support services for businesses.

Americold Contacts:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 678-459-1959

Email: investor.relations@americold.com

Media Relations

Telephone: 762-821-9631

Email: mediarelations@americold.com