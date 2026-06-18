OMS Energy Technologies Inc. to Announce Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, June 25, 2026

Singapore, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today announced that it will report its financial results for fiscal year 2026, ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, June 25, 2026, after the U.S. market closes.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on June 25, 2026, or 8:00 A.M. Singapore Time on June 26, 2026 to discuss the financial results.

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time.

Participant Online Registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId74ddae27dff4d1cb0684c0bfbdd2a9c

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, passcode and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the provided number, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference.

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.omsos.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted engineered solutions supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company’s 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

For more information, please visit ir.omsos.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@omsos.com