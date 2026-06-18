Meishan Hosts Satellite Application Industry Development Conference Amid Competition in Commercial Space Sector

MEISHAN, China, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 17, the 4th Meishan Satellite Application Industry Development Conference opened in Meishan, China. At the conference, government and business guests from countries including Laos, Oman, Pakistan, and Singapore, along with industry experts, scholars, and representatives from trade associations, international organizations, and leading enterprises in the sector, were brought together to deliberate on strategies for secure, high-quality development of the commercial space sector.

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The conference was hosted by the China Association of Remote Sensing Application and the People's Government of Meishan City, organized by the Meishan Management Committee of Sichuan Tianfu New Area, and co-organized by Meishan Tianfu New Area Xingchan Investment Group Co., Ltd. The event aims to advance the development of the satellite application industry and power Meishan's ambition to become one of China's leading demonstration cities for the satellite sector.

Attending guests highly commended Meishan's achievements in the construction of remote-sensing satellite systems, data application services, and integrated industrial ecosystems. They also expressed expectations that, during the "15th Five-Year Plan" period, satellite technologies will further empower local digital governance, sharpen smart-city capabilities, expedite the digital transformation of traditional industries, and propel the development of a distinctive aerospace-information-based digital economy. Zhou Xubin, Chairman of Shanghai Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd., and Azan Al Maamari, Commercial Director at Oman Lens, delivered keynote speeches on "Construction of Commercial Satellite Public Pilot Service Bases" and "Win-Win Cooperation in Satellite Application", respectively. Meanwhile, Li Deren, recipient of China's State Preeminent Science and Technology Award and a professor at Wuhan University, delivered a keynote address offering forward-looking insights into the pathways for deep integration in the intelligent aerospace era.

The event also unveiled China's Remote Sensing Application Development Bluebook (2026), two key catalogues outlining satellite application project needs and scenario-based application demands for the Meishan Tianfu New Area, as well as the world's first high-precision "carbon satellite constellation", which marks a major breakthrough in space-based carbon monitoring technologies. With a focus on deep data exploitation and industrial expansion, Inspur Zhuoshu and Histarlink introduced the "Xingxin" trusted satellite data space product and the "Meishan Data Port", respectively. Additionally, Huantian Wisdom launched the "Hundred-Thousand Project" under the Commercial Satellite Alliance, disclosed plans to deploy 100 satellites in Meishan alongside supply-chain demands, and announced that the number of the alliance's deployable satellites would increase from 280 to 1,000, while also calling on global partners to jointly build a sound ecosystem. The conference also saw the official unveiling of the "Sichuan Gaofen Center Meishan Branch", marking a concrete step toward full local application of high-resolution Earth observation data.

Several globally oriented industrial cooperation projects were signed during this year's conference. Huantian Wisdom, as a chain leader, secured letters of intent for its Series B financing round with 11 leading investors. The company also sealed agreements with 14 key upstream and downstream enterprises to expand the Commercial Satellite Alliance and entered into in-depth project cooperation with Oman Lens. In another notable development, the Department of Land Administration and Management of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of Laos, the Yunnan Institute of Cartography, Huantian Wisdom, and South Surveying & Mapping Technology signed an agreement to develop the Laos International Joint Laboratory Project. The city of Meishan also secured agreements to introduce an intelligent manufacturing base for industrial-grade binder 3D-printing, the Meishan Tianfu Innovation Center of the Beijing Jiaotong University Aerospace Information Technology Innovation Institute, as well as several strategic cooperation and satellite constellation co-development projects.

In recent years, Meishan has seized the opportunities presented by the commercial aerospace industry, becoming the first in Sichuan to develop a satellite application sector. The sector is now racing toward its goal of becoming a ten-billion-yuan industrial cluster. To date, Meishan has wrapped up Stage I, Phase I of the "Huantian Constellation", which comprises a network of 14 optical and SAR satellites. The constellation has acquired remote-sensing imagery covering more than 600 quadrillion square kilometers and is already being applied in areas such as high-standard farmland development, urban governance, and disaster prevention and mitigation. With the full-scale operation of the Western China Satellite Industrial Park and the ongoing development of the Huantian Cloud Intelligent Computing Center - the largest data center dedicated to commercial satellite applications in Southwest China - Meishan is addressing critical industry bottlenecks in computing power, data storage capacity, and application efficiency.

Source: The Meishan Management Committee of Sichuan Tianfu New Area