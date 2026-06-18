Rixos Opens Second Resort in Hurghada Amid Rising Polish Demand

WARSAW, Poland, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Egypt continues to attract record visitor numbers, Poland has become one of its key European source markets, with more than one million Polish travellers visiting yearly. Responding to rising demand for premium Red Sea holidays, Rixos Hotels Egypt has opened Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View, its second resort in Hurghada.

Supported by regular scheduled and charter flights from Warsaw, Hurghada remains a leading Egyptian destination for Polish holidaymakers seeking year-round sunshine, sandy beaches and premium all-inclusive experiences.

Located alongside Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View , the new property combines the brand's Ultra All-Inclusive concept with contemporary architecture, international gastronomy, wellness and entertainment. It sits just seven kilometres from Hurghada International Airport, with direct access to the Red Sea coastline.

An Important Milestone in Our Red Sea Growth Vision

Erkan Yildirim, CEO of Rixos Hotels Egypt, said:

"Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View represents an important milestone in our growth vision for the Red Sea. We strongly believe in Hurghada's growing position within international tourism and continue to view the region's potential through a long-term perspective. At Rixos, we go beyond resort operations by creating destination experiences that bring together gastronomy, entertainment, sports, wellness and lifestyle. With Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View, we are proud to contribute to Hurghada's journey towards becoming one of the world's most preferred resort destinations."

A New 442-Key Luxury Resort on the Red Sea

Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View offers 442 rooms, suites and villas, with accommodation up to 240 square metres and Skyline Suites featuring private pools and panoramic sea views. Guests enjoy nine swimming pools, marina access, water sports including paddleboarding, water skiing and kitesurfing, and an on-site equestrian centre. A further 17 villas offer private pools.

Dining spans the main Turquoise Restaurant and speciality venues Casa Fiesta, Peruana, Rasa, L'Olivo and Mykonos, alongside several bars, lounges and the Anjana Spa.

Guests also have access to facilities at neighbouring Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas, together forming one of Hurghada's most comprehensive premium leisure complexes.

Since opening in 2021, Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas has been among Hurghada's most recognisable resorts, ranking fourth globally in its category in HolidayCheck's 2025 list.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6608652-d413-4acb-9055-943665e19dd6