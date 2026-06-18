ETFobchodník Launches Investment Service Focused on Regular ETF Investing

Bratislava, Slovakia, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new online service from a securities broker licensed in Slovakia makes investing simpler. ETFobchodník provides a platform for investing in the world’s largest funds with zero fees and interest on cash balances.

ETFobchodník has introduced an investment service that enables users to invest regularly in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) without account management fees. The service is designed to provide access to ETF-based investing through a simplified investment process.

The new service responds to a situation in which money held in ordinary bank accounts is rapidly losing its purchasing power due to inflation, while traditional financial institutions offer people products with complex and hidden fees that deprive them of a large part of their returns. ETFobchodník therefore brings a solution based on so-called ETF funds, or Exchange Traded Funds. These work very simply: they represent a kind of “shopping basket” filled with the world’s most successful stocks. Instead of having to choose individual companies in a complicated way, by buying a single fund, an investor gains exposure to hundreds of major companies, such as Apple, Microsoft or Amazon, all at once. This also reduces the risk of sharp fluctuations in the value of their invested assets.

Why ETFobchodník is changing the investment landscape:

No fees, including hidden costs : Traditional mutual funds offered by banks charge high fees for their managers to manually select stocks, which in the vast majority of cases does not lead to higher returns. ETFobchodník uses passive investing, where purchases are managed by an automated computer system. Thanks to this, fees can be zero.

: Traditional mutual funds offered by banks charge high fees for their managers to manually select stocks, which in the vast majority of cases does not lead to higher returns. ETFobchodník uses passive investing, where purchases are managed by an automated computer system. Thanks to this, fees can be zero. Cash balances earn interest : ETFobchodník’s rate is up to 3.75% per year. Interest is calculated daily and credited once a month.

: ETFobchodník’s rate is up to 3.75% per year. Interest is calculated daily and credited once a month. Money works on its own through automatic reinvestment : The platform exclusively uses so-called accumulating ETFs. This means that if companies in the basket pay out a dividend, meaning a share of profit, this money is immediately and automatically used to buy additional shares. This maximizes the power of compounding and helps savings grow faster.

: The platform exclusively uses so-called accumulating ETFs. This means that if companies in the basket pay out a dividend, meaning a share of profit, this money is immediately and automatically used to buy additional shares. This maximizes the power of compounding and helps savings grow faster. Training and tools for beginners : The product also includes a free demo account, through which every beginner can try investing without using real money. ETFobchodník also offers other practical visual tools, such as an inflation calculator or a savings calculator.

: The product also includes a free demo account, through which every beginner can try investing without using real money. ETFobchodník also offers other practical visual tools, such as an inflation calculator or a savings calculator. High security: Clients’ assets are under strict supervision and protected by European consumer protection rules. ETFobchodník buys only real securities of the world’s largest companies and tracks proven global indices, such as the American S&P 500. The service completely avoids risky and speculative financial instruments.

Simplicity first

The entire process, from opening an account to monitoring how the money grows, takes place fully online via computer or mobile phone. People have a constant overview of their money and can change or pause their monthly deposits at any time free of charge or withdraw their money if needed without any penalties. The service thus brings complete freedom and fair conditions for everyone who wants to protect their savings and let them grow safely and intelligently.

About the ETFobchodník project

ETFobchodník is a modern product whose goal is to make simple, safe and low-cost investing accessible to the general public. Thanks to full digitalization without the need for in-person meetings, it enables ordinary savers to conveniently build long-term wealth through global index funds, or ETFs. The operator of the service is a duly licensed and regulated entity supervised by the National Bank of Slovakia. More about the company here: https://etfobchodnik.com/en/about-us





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