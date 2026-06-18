FIELDBOSS Sets the Standard for Controlled AI in Field Service

Toronto, Ontario, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Controlled, governed, and built for the realities of field service, with the team, the technology, and the live portfolio to back it up.

FIELDBOSS, the field service platform purpose-built for elevator and commercial HVAC contractors, today announced the formal launch of its controlled AI standard and agentic workforce initiative. In doing so, it defined what responsible AI deployment looks like for an industry that has been operating without that definition.

The field service industry has been building and launching AI initiatives for two years, but without a governed standard. Features have been shipped without foundations. Announcements have outpaced accountability. The contractors at the center of it all, the ones maintaining the elevators that carry people and the HVAC systems that keep buildings running, have been left to absorb the consequences. FIELDBOSS decided that wasn’t good enough.

The result is a controlled AI standard built from the ground up: governed, tested, and deployed on a foundation contractors already trust. It is the product of a deliberate decision to set the standard first, and to build everything else, the team, the technology, and the portfolio, to meet it.

“This industry moved fast on AI and skipped the step that matters most: setting a standard for what responsible deployment actually looks like. We weren’t willing to skip it. Our customers operate under compliance frameworks stricter than almost any other trade. They don’t get a second chance when something goes wrong in the field, and neither do we. We set the standard first. The team, the agents, the roadmap, all of it follows from that commitment.”— Jonathan Taub, President, FIELDBOSS

WHAT THE FIELD SERVICE AI STANDARD MEANS

Controlled AI is not a feature FIELDBOSS added. It is the principle on which the entire initiative was built. Every agent in the FIELDBOSS portfolio is purpose-built for a specific operational need, deployed on the Microsoft platform with enterprise-grade security and proven governance infrastructure, and held to one non-negotiable condition: it works, or it doesn’t ship.

Every capability in this portfolio was mapped to real operational pain points before a single line of code was written. That sequence, need first and build second, is what separates a controlled AI standard from an announcement.

For elevator and HVAC contractors, the stakes of getting this wrong are not abstract. These are among the most heavily regulated trades in field service. Contractors operate under mandatory inspection cycles, jurisdiction-specific licensing requirements, certificate expirations, out-of-service obligations, and insurance and liability frameworks that leave no room for error. A missed inspection window, a misfiled compliance record, or a dispatch decision made on incomplete data is not just an operational problem. It is a regulatory one, with consequences that can range from fines and forced shutdowns to liability exposure no service contract can absorb. Uncontrolled AI in this environment does not just underperform; it fails. It introduces risks that contractors cannot afford to carry. FIELDBOSS built its AI initiative around that reality. Every agent is designed to support compliance, not compromise it.

The outcome of that standard is an agentic workforce: a growing library of purpose-built agents that handle the work your team shouldn’t have to. Not a replacement for the people who know this business, but an extension of them. Your technicians stay focused on the equipment. Your dispatchers stay focused on the customer. Your office staff stays focused on keeping everything moving. The agents handle the rest, the approvals, the data entry, the follow-ups, and the processing, so your best people can do more of what actually requires them.

“An agent is only as reliable as the data it acts on, which is exactly where most AI deployments fail, not in the model. Every agent in this portfolio runs on a data architecture engineered for autonomous use: governed, reliable, and built to hold up under real operational load. That’s not a feature. It’s the prerequisite for AI you can actually trust. — Lars Rasmussen, Chief Data Officer, FIELDBOSS

THE TEAM BUILT TO HOLD THE AI STANDARD

A standard is only as strong as the people behind it. FIELDBOSS had the conviction internally and built the team around it.

Jeff Winters, Chief Product Officer, identified the opportunity and has driven the initiative from the start. Nobody knows the FIELDBOSS product and its customers more deeply, and that knowledge is what shaped the AI standard before a single agent was built. Winters ensures the initiative never loses sight of the operation it was built to serve.

Thomas Hejlsberg, Advisor, Platform & Architecture, brings deep platform expertise to the build, drawing on 15 years at Microsoft, including time as CTO of the team behind Dynamics 365 Business Central. His understanding of the foundation FIELDBOSS is built on helps ensure that every agent added to the portfolio meets the company's established standard.

Lars Rasmussen, Chief Data Officer, leads AI data architecture and development, bringing a career built at the intersection of data, business intelligence, and enterprise systems. With more than two decades of leading business intelligence initiatives across Europe and subsequent director-level work in data solutions, Rasmussen understands what it takes to build data infrastructure businesses depend on, and what happens when that infrastructure isn’t built right.

Microsoft MVP Will Hawkins contributes platform-level expertise as a key collaborator, ensuring the Microsoft foundation that makes controlled AI possible is leveraged to its full depth, and that the governance and security architecture beneath the initiative is as strong as the standard above it.

THE FIELDBOSS AI PORTFOLIO THAT PROVES IT

The FIELDBOSS controlled AI portfolio is live and growing. Every capability was identified against real contractor pain, built on the Microsoft platform, and held to the same standard as the rest of the FIELDBOSS product. Nothing here was shipped to make a headline.

Available today:

IoT Integration . FIELDBOSS receives and actions real-time equipment alerts from the field, forming the data foundation required for predictive downtime in elevator and HVAC operations. CEDES integration is in active use.

. FIELDBOSS receives and actions real-time equipment alerts from the field, forming the data foundation required for predictive downtime in elevator and HVAC operations. CEDES integration is in active use. A Copilot agent. Built directly into FIELDBOSS, now in final testing, which answers user questions from FIELDBOSS documentation. Functionality continues to expand as the agent matures.

Built directly into FIELDBOSS, now in final testing, which answers user questions from FIELDBOSS documentation. Functionality continues to expand as the agent matures. Dynamics 365 BC AI Suite. Copilot chat, Analysis Assist, Bank Reconciliation Assist, E-Document Matching, and an automated Payables Agent all live within the FIELDBOSS accounting environment.

Copilot chat, Analysis Assist, Bank Reconciliation Assist, E-Document Matching, and an automated Payables Agent all live within the FIELDBOSS accounting environment. Dynamics 365 CE AI Suite. Copilot chat, Smart Paste, configurable Record Summaries, and Prompt Fields for stored AI outputs, embedded across Sales and Operations.

In active development, each capability is prioritized against real contractor-identified operational needs:

Advanced Analytics . A single governed data model connecting reporting, analytics, and AI pipelines. Past and predictive. The infrastructure everything else runs on.

. A single governed data model connecting reporting, analytics, and AI pipelines. Past and predictive. The infrastructure everything else runs on. Time Approval and Billing Agent. Automates the review, exception flagging, and approval of technician time entries. Closes the gap between hours worked and hours invoiced.

Automates the review, exception flagging, and approval of technician time entries. Closes the gap between hours worked and hours invoiced. Mobile Mechanic Prep Agent. Delivers a complete site summary to technicians before they walk in the door: service history, outstanding repairs, and the context needed to do the job right the first time.

Delivers a complete site summary to technicians before they walk in the door: service history, outstanding repairs, and the context needed to do the job right the first time. Insta Answer Integration. AI answers the call, captures the details, and dispatches mechanics through FIELDBOSS with no human in the loop. End-to-end automated dispatch.

“Every agent in this portfolio exists because the work said it should. We didn’t start with what AI could do. We started with what these operations actually need, and what the cost is when that need goes unmet or is met poorly. For contractors operating under the compliance requirements this industry carries, the cost of getting AI wrong isn’t just operational. It’s regulatory. We built accordingly.” — Jeff Winters, Chief Product Officer, FIELDBOSS

NAEC ANNUAL CONVENTION, SEPTEMBER 2026

FIELDBOSS will bring its AI standard to the National Association of Elevator Contractors (NAEC) Annual Convention this September. On Monday, September 28, FIELDBOSS will host a pre-day session open and free to all NAEC attendees: a half-day built for elevator contractors who want to understand what a responsible AI architecture looks like in practice, where the operational and financial benchmarks stand today, and what the decisions being made right now will mean for competitive position over the next decade. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

LEARN MORE

Contractors and private equity operators who want to understand what the FIELDBOSS AI standard means for their operation (or to explore what uncontrolled AI can do to their business) are invited to book a discovery session or visit www.fieldboss.com.

ABOUT FIELDBOSS

FIELDBOSS is the field service platform built specifically for HVAC and elevator contractors who refuse to run their business on guesswork. It connects dispatch, inspections, compliance, job costing, payroll, and reporting into one system that reflects how the work actually gets done, in the field and in the office. Backed by ERP-grade financial alignment and delivered by people who understand the realities of service operations, FIELDBOSS helps contractors tighten control, protect margins, and scale without losing visibility. AI and automation are applied with discipline to strengthen decision-making and efficiency, never to replace skilled people or patch weak processes. Trusted by contractors worldwide, FIELDBOSS is the operational backbone companies rely on to grow with confidence and compete at a higher level.

Learn more at www.fieldboss.com.