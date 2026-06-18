Bitget lists Re Protocol (RE) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Re Protocol (RE) for spot trading in the DeFi zone. Trading for the RE/USDT pair opens on June 18, 2026, 14:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from June 19, 2026, 15:00 (UTC).

Re Protocol is an on-chain reinsurance platform designed to bridge decentralized finance with the global insurance market by connecting crypto-native capital to uncorrelated, real-world asset yields. The protocol enables institutional-grade insurance companies to access alternative capital pools while offering participants transparent, yield-bearing alternatives insulated from crypto market beta. Re Protocol leverages a network of secure smart contracts and automated daily assets sweeps via regulated custody providers, establishing a highly structured framework where stablecoin deposits directly back real-world surplus notes and insurance liabilities.

The technical architecture ensures that collateral and premium payment is visible on-chain through Chainlink oracles to maintain strict transparency. The protocol also utilizes a dual-tranche capital stack to segment risk, offering senior-layer positions through reUSD alongside junior risk-absorption capabilities via reUSDe. Together, these mechanisms lower traditional barriers to entry for a historically opaque asset class, providing participants with tokenized access to institutional-grade, reinsurance-backed returns in a decentralized and straightforward manner.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto’s vastness. The addition of Re Protocol (RE) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging stable real-world asset yields with the composable framework of modern digital asset infrastructure.

For more details on Re Protocol (RE), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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