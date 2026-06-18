Digital Scent Technology Market Size to Grow $3.39 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Scent Technology Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Digital Scent Technology Market was worth USD 1.31 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 3.39 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.93% during forecast 2026–2035.”

Growing Adoption of VR/AR and Immersive Digital Experiences Driving Market Growth

The Digital Scent Technology Market is witnessing high growth owing to the rise in the demand for multi-sensory experiences via digital means. With the rise in applications of virtual reality, augmented reality, games, and entertainment systems, there is high demand for digital scents that can enhance the experience of users. Moreover, other applications of digital scents include health and wellness, retailing, and marketing campaigns.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Affectiva

Aroma Bit, Inc.

Aromajoin Corporation

Fraunhofer IIS

Kiwa BioTech Products Group Corporation

Owlstone Inc.

Scentsy, Inc.

Sensigent LLC

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

The eNose Company

Vapor Communications

Aryballe Technologies

Adamant Technologies

ScentAir Technologies LLC

Aromax

Digital Scent Technology Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.31 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.39 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.93% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component Type: (Scent-emitting devices, Scent cartridges, Scent sensors)

• By Technology: (Olfactory display systems, Microencapsulation technology, Electrochemical scent generation)

• By Application: (Virtual reality & augmented reality, Gaming & entertainment, Healthcare & wellness)

• By End User: (Consumer electronics, Marketing & retail, Healthcare & therapy)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component Type

In 2025, the Scent Emitting Devices segment will hold the leading position in terms of market share, accounting for around 48%, mainly attributed to the vital role played by this segment in the creation of scents in different VR/AR applications and gaming & entertainment applications. The Scent Sensors segment will be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, driven by the need for efficient scent detection and analysis.

By Technology

Olfactory Display Systems constituted almost 45% of the total market share in 2025 due to their usage in virtual reality (VR)/ augmented reality (AR) applications and entertainment purposes. The Electrochemical Scent Generation segment will witness the fastest growth rate due to their small size, programmability, and precision of scent production.

By Application

In terms of revenue, the Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality segment accounted for about 50% market share in 2025 owing to increasing demand for immersive technologies. The Healthcare & Wellness segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR during 2026-2035 owing to the rising application of the product in aroma therapy, stress management, rehab treatment, and other wellness solutions.

By End User

The Consumer Electronics market segment accounted for roughly 46% of market share in 2025 owing to rising utilization of smell-based products in virtual reality headsets, video games, and intelligent devices. The Marketing and Retail segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing end-user market because of the use of experience marketing, sensory branding, and immersive e-commerce in order to enhance customer interactions and buying behavior.

Regional Insights:

North America was found to be the leading regional market in 2025, generating nearly 40% of total revenues. The dominance of North America can be attributed to widespread adoption of VR/AR, presence of well-developed consumer electronics ecosystem, extensive research and development activities, and high level of awareness about immersive digital solutions.

The Asia Pacific region would emerge as the fastest-growing regional market, recording a CAGR of around 11.2%. Factors that would fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific market include growing adoption of VR/AR, growth in the gaming industry, increase in e-commerce, investments in tech companies, and quick penetration of smart devices in China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

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Recent Developments:

September 2024: Affectiva introduced a new attention metric within its cloud-based Emotion AI platform by integrating advanced eye-tracking technology from Smart Eye, enhancing audience attention measurement and engagement analytics for media, advertising, and market research applications.

Affectiva introduced a new attention metric within its cloud-based Emotion AI platform by integrating advanced eye-tracking technology from Smart Eye, enhancing audience attention measurement and engagement analytics for media, advertising, and market research applications. June 2024: Aroma Bit Inc. successfully developed the world's smallest CMOS semiconductor-based odor imaging sensor chip, featuring a highly integrated electronic nose prototype with a compact 1.2 × 1.2 mm sensor element area, enabling easier device integration and advancing digital olfactory sensing capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Digital Scent Technology Market Report (The USPs):

SCENT DELIVERY PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you understand scent emission accuracy, release latency, intensity control, scent persistence, and synchronization efficiency across various digital scent delivery systems.

– helps you understand scent emission accuracy, release latency, intensity control, scent persistence, and synchronization efficiency across various digital scent delivery systems. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & COMMERCIALIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you identify growth opportunities across olfactory display systems, scent-emitting devices, electrochemical scent generation technologies, and AI-enabled scent sensing platforms.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across olfactory display systems, scent-emitting devices, electrochemical scent generation technologies, and AI-enabled scent sensing platforms. MULTISENSORY USER EXPERIENCE ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate how scent integration enhances engagement, immersion, emotional response, memory retention, and user satisfaction across digital applications.

– helps you evaluate how scent integration enhances engagement, immersion, emotional response, memory retention, and user satisfaction across digital applications. SMART DEVICE & AI INTEGRATION INSIGHTS – helps you assess advancements in AI-driven scent recognition, personalized scent recommendations, IoT connectivity, and smart ecosystem compatibility.

– helps you assess advancements in AI-driven scent recognition, personalized scent recommendations, IoT connectivity, and smart ecosystem compatibility. INDUSTRY APPLICATION PENETRATION TRACKER – helps you analyze adoption trends across VR/AR, gaming, entertainment, healthcare, wellness, marketing, retail, and digital media industries.

– helps you analyze adoption trends across VR/AR, gaming, entertainment, healthcare, wellness, marketing, retail, and digital media industries. CONSUMER ENGAGEMENT & BRAND EXPERIENCE METRICS – helps you measure the impact of scent-enabled technologies on customer interaction, campaign effectiveness, brand recall, conversion rates, and overall digital experience enhancement.

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