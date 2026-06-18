NIOB Intersects 8 metres of Syenitic Pegmatite at Bardy

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first drill program at North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp.’s (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (“NIOB” or the Company) Bardy property has validated the Company’s targeting approach. Drill hole BBY-2026-006 intersected an 8.0-metre interval of syenitic pegmatite from 139.70 m to 147.70 m, including a 0.20-metre zone in which allanite, a rare-earth-bearing silicate typically associated with neodymium and praseodymium, was identified in core. This is the most prominent occurrence of the rare earth element (REE)-bearing mineral observed in the program to date.

“BBY-2026-006 is exactly what we wanted from the first drill program at Bardy,” said Murray Nye, NIOB’s Chief Executive Officer. “An eight-metre syenitic pegmatite carrying visible rare-earth mineralization, including a zone of allanite identified in the core. Laboratory assays will confirm what is in the rock, but Bardy is showing the same pegmatite-hosted REE potential we are advancing across our La Tuque district ground.”

Highlights

8.0 metres of syenitic pegmatite (139.70–147.70 m) intersected in BBY-2026-006, carrying magnetite (identified in core by its strong magnetic response) with trace disseminated pyrite

Allanite identified over a 0.20 m interval (146.20–146.40 m) within the pegmatite, the most prominent allanite occurrence logged in the program to date

A second allanite-bearing interval higher in the hole, with allanite identified in core over a 0.35 m interval (71.30–71.65 m)

BBY-2026-006 is the strongest hole of the program to date, drilled on a radon-anomaly-defined dyke target during NIOB’s first drill campaign at Bardy

FIGURE 1: Core photo of drill hole BBY-2026-006 at 146.20-146.40 m showing the REE-bearing mineral allanite identified in core.

Please click to view image





Bardy Property – BBY-2026-006

The Bardy property forms part of NIOB’s district-scale land package in Québec’s Grenville Province, in the La Tuque region. BBY-2026-006 was collared to test a dyke target defined by soil-gas radon anomalies and high-resolution magnetics and was completed at a final depth of 156 metres.

The hole intersected an 8.0-metre syenitic pegmatite from 139.70 m to 147.70 m containing magnetite with traces of disseminated pyrite. The magnetite is distributed through the pegmatite interval and was identified in core by its strong response to a hand magnet. Within this interval, core logging identified a 0.20-metre zone (146.20–146.40 m) in which allanite was observed as millimetric brownish grains.

Allanite is an REE-bearing epidote-group mineral. In core, the allanite was identified on the basis of its characteristic dark-green to black prismatic habit, radial fracturing and an associated orange-brown alteration halo, together with a positive response on a handheld scintillometer consistent with the minor radioactivity typical of the mineral. True widths have not yet been determined and will be estimated once the geological model is updated with the remaining drill-hole data.

Visual Identification Disclosure

Mineral identifications referenced in this release are based on visual and physical core logging, including hand-magnet and handheld-scintillometer observations, used as a qualitative aid, and are indicative only. No quantitative abundance estimates have been made, and no laboratory assay results are yet available for the intervals reported. Quantitative geochemical results, including any niobium or rare earth element content, will be reported only following laboratory assay and review against certified reference material, blank and duplicate quality-assurance samples by a Qualified Person.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

info@northamericanniobium.com

+1 (647) 984-4204

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a district-scale land package covering 29,936 hectares in Quebec’s Grenville Province. The Quebec properties host rare earth element, niobium, and nickel-copper occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects, anticipates or intends to occur in the future, or that otherwise reflect management’s expectations or beliefs about future events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “strategy,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will,” “would,” “may,” “could,” or “should” occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the interpretation of the BBY-2026-006 intercept and the visual mineralogical observations noted herein; (ii) the Company’s expectations that forthcoming laboratory assay and mineralogy results will further define the character and metal endowment of the Bardy pegmatites; (iii) the Company’s intention to complete the Bardy–Blanchette drill program and to integrate results into the property-scale geological model; (iv) the Company’s planned exploration, development and evaluation activities on its properties; and (v) the potential for the Grenville Province to host significant niobium, rare earth element or other critical mineral deposits. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions that exploration results will continue to support the prospectivity of the properties.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of assay and laboratory results; the timing and receipt of required regulatory approvals; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, business and political conditions; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, geological uncertainties, environmental risks and accidents; changes in government regulation or policy; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available in the Company’s public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management’s beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.