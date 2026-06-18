Routine Eye Exams Help Portsmouth and Seacoast Residents Monitor Vision and Eye Health

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routine eye exams can help monitor vision, evaluate overall eye health, and identify changes that may not be immediately noticeable to patients. Eye care professionals encourage children, adults, and older adults throughout Portsmouth and the Seacoast region to make routine eye exams part of their preventive health care. These visits provide an opportunity to assess vision, discuss concerns, and establish a baseline for monitoring eye health over time.





Many common eye conditions can develop gradually and may not produce obvious symptoms in their early stages. As a result, changes affecting vision or eye health can sometimes go unnoticed between appointments. Delaying eye examinations may allow vision changes or eye health concerns to progress without a patient realizing that anything has changed. Regular eye care helps patients stay informed about their eye health and provides an opportunity to discuss concerns before they begin affecting daily activities such as reading, driving, working, or learning.

According to eye care providers, annual eye exams are not only important for updating prescriptions for glasses or contact lenses but also for evaluating overall eye health. A comprehensive eye exam can help identify changes that may warrant additional monitoring, lifestyle adjustments, or follow-up care. Establishing a routine schedule for eye examinations can help patients better understand changes in their vision and eye health over time.

Seasonal conditions can also affect eye comfort throughout New Hampshire. During the spring and summer months, residents may experience redness, irritation, watering, itching, or discomfort associated with allergies, environmental factors, or conditions that may benefit from dry eye treatment . Because symptoms of allergies and dry eye often overlap, professional evaluation can help patients better understand the cause of their symptoms and identify appropriate next steps for care.

"Many people assume they only need an eye exam when they notice a change in their vision, but some eye health concerns can develop gradually," said Dr. Amy Catalano Boyer of Fox Run Eye Care. "Regular eye exams give patients an opportunity to discuss concerns, monitor changes over time, and better understand factors that may affect their long-term eye health."

Access to routine eye care remains important for families, working professionals, and older adults throughout the Seacoast region. In addition to vision assessments, eye examinations provide an opportunity to discuss symptoms, monitor ongoing concerns, and receive guidance on eye health needs that may change over time.

Fox Run Eye Care serves patients throughout Portsmouth, Greenland, Rye, North Hampton, Stratham, Exeter, and surrounding Seacoast communities from its Greenland, New Hampshire location. The practice provides comprehensive eye exams , myopia management , contact lens evaluations, emergency eye care, and ongoing support for long-term eye health. Patients can also access educational resources covering children's vision development, eye comfort, lens options, and topics such as choosing an anti-reflective coating for glasses .

Residents interested in learning more about preventive eye care, routine eye examinations, vision changes, and available eye care services are encouraged to contact Fox Run Eye Care or schedule an appointment online.

About Fox Run Eye Care

Fox Run Eye Care is an independent optometry practice located in Greenland, New Hampshire, serving individuals and families throughout Portsmouth and the Seacoast region. Led by Dr. Amy Catalano Boyer and Dr. Susan Gallant-Behan, the practice provides comprehensive eye exams, contact lens services, dry eye care, myopia management, emergency eye care, and eyewear solutions for patients of all ages. The office is conveniently located minutes from Portsmouth at 603 Portsmouth Avenue in Greenland, NH.

Contact

Fox Run Eye Care

603 Portsmouth Avenue

Greenland, NH 03840

Phone: (603) 436-1773

Website: https://foxruneyecare.com/

Contact Page: https://foxruneyecare.com/contact-us/

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