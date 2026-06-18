NorthStrive Biosciences Files Two New U.S. Patent Applications Targeting Muscle Preservation in GLP-1 and Next-Generation Obesity Treatment Markets

Filed applications include claims directed to the use of EL-22 and EL-32 for preserving lean muscle mass during GLP-1 and obesity-related weight loss

Filed applications include combination and co-administration approaches, including taking EL-22 or EL-32 together with apelin or ursolic acid, compounds associated with muscle support

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB) ("PMGC" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, NorthStrive Biosciences, Inc. ("NorthStrive"), has filed two new U.S. patent applications expanding the Company's EL-22 and EL-32 intellectual property portfolio into potential human pharmaceutical applications for the preservation of lean muscle mass during GLP-1 and obesity-related weight loss. The applications have been assigned U.S. Patent Application Nos. 19/709,895 (EL-22) and 19/709,950 (EL-32).

The new patent applications build on NorthStrive's previously announced intellectual property strategy for EL-22 and EL-32 and represent a strategic expansion from animal health and agricultural applications into potential human-use applications. The filings are directed toward preserving lean muscle mass in human patients experiencing muscle loss from sarcopenia, obesity-related weight loss treatment, malnutrition, neurogenic atrophy, or physical inactivity.

Both applications specifically address obesity-related weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists, as well as dual and triple agonist therapies targeting GLP-1, GIP, and/or glucagon pathways.

New Human-Use Patent Claims

The newly filed applications include claims directed to the potential use of EL-22 and EL-32 to preserve lean muscle mass in patients undergoing obesity-related weight loss treatment, including GLP-1 receptor agonists and dual and triple agonist therapies targeting the GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon pathways.

Human-use applications for preserving lean muscle mass in patients experiencing muscle loss from sarcopenia, obesity-related weight loss treatment, malnutrition, neurogenic atrophy, or physical inactivity;

for preserving lean muscle mass in patients experiencing muscle loss from sarcopenia, obesity-related weight loss treatment, malnutrition, neurogenic atrophy, or physical inactivity; Use in patients undergoing obesity-related weight loss treatment , including GLP-1 receptor agonists, dual agonists targeting GLP-1, GIP, and/or glucagon pathways, and triple agonists targeting GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon pathways;

, including GLP-1 receptor agonists, dual agonists targeting GLP-1, GIP, and/or glucagon pathways, and triple agonists targeting GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon pathways; EL-22 pharmaceutical product approaches involving isolated Myo-2 peptide, Myo-2 peptide multimers, and fusion proteins involving myostatin mature protein fused to Myo-2 peptide or Myo-2 peptide multimers;

involving isolated Myo-2 peptide, Myo-2 peptide multimers, and fusion proteins involving myostatin mature protein fused to Myo-2 peptide or Myo-2 peptide multimers; EL-32 pharmaceutical product approaches involving a microorganism transformed with a cell surface display vector linked to genes encoding myostatin and activin A proteins;

involving a microorganism transformed with a cell surface display vector linked to genes encoding myostatin and activin A proteins; EL-32 microorganism embodiments involving lactic acid bacteria, including Lactobacillus paracasei;

involving lactic acid bacteria, including Lactobacillus paracasei; Combination and co-administration approaches , including taking EL-22 or EL-32 together with apelin or ursolic acid, compounds associated with muscle support; and

, including taking EL-22 or EL-32 together with apelin or ursolic acid, compounds associated with muscle support; and Multiple pharmaceutically acceptable delivery forms, including oral, injectable, nasal, topical, and other delivery formats.

Expansion of the EL-22 and EL-32 IP Portfolio

The EL-22 application includes claims directed to pharmaceutical product approaches involving myostatin-derived Myo-2 peptide constructs for potential use in preserving lean muscle mass in humans. The filing includes claims directed to an isolated Myo-2 peptide, Myo-2 peptide multimers, a fusion protein of myostatin mature protein fused to a Myo-2 peptide, and a fusion protein of myostatin mature protein fused to a Myo-2 peptide multimer.

The EL-32 application includes claims directed to pharmaceutical product approaches involving a microorganism transformed with a cell surface display vector operably linked to genes encoding myostatin and activin A proteins. The filing includes claims directed to potential use of the microorganism to preserve lean muscle mass in a human patient, including embodiments involving lactic acid bacteria such as Lactobacillus paracasei.

These human-use filings build on and differentiate the portfolio from NorthStrive's previously announced animal-focused filings, seeking to extend the EL-22 and EL-32 inventions to human patients and the growing GLP-1 and obesity-related weight loss market.

Targeting a Major Emerging Need in the GLP-1 Market

The Company believes the rapid adoption of GLP-1 and related incretin-based obesity treatments, such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, may create an emerging opportunity for complementary approaches focused on preserving lean muscle mass during weight loss. While GLP-1 and next-generation obesity therapies have become widely recognized for their role in weight management, the Company believes maintaining lean muscle mass during obesity-related weight loss may become an increasingly important area of product development and clinical focus.

About NorthStrive Biosciences Inc.

NorthStrive Biosciences Inc., a PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB) company, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Its assets include EL-22 and EL-32, product candidates targeting myostatin and activin A pathways for potential muscle preservation applications in patients undergoing GLP-1 receptor agonist weight loss treatment. For more information, please visit www.northstrivebio.com.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations, the ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent protection, whether patent applications will issue or claims will be allowed, clinical and regulatory development timelines, potential indications, safety and efficacy, and market opportunity. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

IR Contact: IR@pmgcholdings.com