Roadzen Expands U.S. Footprint with $1.2 Million Embedded Roadside Contract

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company"), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that its wholly owned U.S. roadside assistance subsidiary, National Automobile Club (NAC), has signed a commercial contract valued at approximately $1.2 million in annual revenue with a U.S. provider of digital assistance, mass insurance, and extended warranty programs. The agreement names NAC as the exclusive roadside assistance provider embedded within the client's consumer mobile application, serving a base of more than 500,000 users.

The contract reflects a structural shift in how roadside assistance is distributed and consumed. Rather than routing customers through legacy call-center or membership-card channels, the engagement is natively digital from first contact to job completion — initiated, tracked, and closed entirely within the client's app. Any user needing roadside help reaches NAC instantly as the default in-app function, without leaving the digital environment.

The deployment runs on StrandD, Roadzen's AI roadside orchestration platform. StrandD deploys AI agents that orchestrate the full service lifecycle — from incident reporting and provider matching to real-time GPS tracking, ETA management, and job closure. Its API layer is purpose-built for embedded deployments, allowing digital platforms to offer premium white- labeled roadside experiences without building or maintaining the underlying logistics infrastructure.

Behind StrandD sits NAC's nationwide network of service providers across the United States, Canada, and Latin America. That network density and dispatch capability ensure consistent, timely service regardless of location, translating the app's digital promise into a reliable outcome on the road.

"Roadside assistance is going embedded, invisible, and entirely digital — and NAC is built for that shift," said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen. "The membership card and the call center are giving way to seamless in-app experiences orchestrated in the backend by AI agents, and we see this model as highly replicable across other distribution partners."

"This contract advances our top growth priority: the United States, our most strategic market," Malhotra added. "By combining EliteCover's MGA operations, NAC's nationwide service network, and our AI, we've stitched together a full-spectrum capability — spanning underwriting, distribution, claims and roadside — that is uniquely positioned for commercial and enterprise fleet contracts such as this. Our goal is to make the U.S. Roadzen's largest market over the next two to three years, and every contract like this moves us closer.”

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences. Thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia — from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents — use Roadzen's technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world's top AI innovators. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 390 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at www.roadzen.ai.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," and "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated revenue from and benefits of the NAC contract, the anticipated benefits of our StrandD platform and NAC's service network, the replicability of this embedded roadside model across additional distribution partners, our strategy and goal of making the United States our largest market over the next two to three years, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in "Risk Factors" in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 26, 2025. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts: IR@roadzen.ai

Media Contacts: Sanya Soni sanya@roadzen.ai or media@roadzen.ai