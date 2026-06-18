Seven in 10 Insurers Say They Deliver Personalized Experiences; Fewer Than Half of Consumers Agree

CHICAGO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) study reveals a significant gap between insurers’ perceptions and consumer experience. While 70% of insurers say they deliver personalized experiences, only 43% of consumers agree. The disconnect is even more pronounced among Gen Z, with just 32% reporting personalized experiences.

TransUnion presented the research at its recent Insurance Summit, which brought together 112 insurance professionals.

“Persistent inflation has heightened consumers’ focus on price and value,” said Patrick Foy, senior director of strategic planning for TransUnion’s insurance business. “When customers don’t feel engaged through personalization, they’re more likely to switch providers, even for modest price differences. Insurers should be especially concerned that so few Gen Z consumers report personalization, as they represent the future of the market.”

The biggest challenges to personalization

The report underscores the importance of delivering personalized experiences across the entire policy lifecycle to demonstrate value and strengthen engagement. However, many insurers struggle to do so due to misaligned organizational priorities and fragmented, siloed identity data.

The report found that 46% of insurance leaders prioritize investments in hyper-personalization, AI targeting, digital transformation and martech modernization. However, most base these decisions on internal growth targets and revenue goals. Far fewer prioritize evolving consumer expectations, which ranked fifth, with only 10% citing them as a key driver. This gap suggests insurers aim to improve personalization but have not fully prioritized customer needs.

More than half of insurance leaders cited poor or incomplete data and integration as barriers to personalization. Additionally, 62% said departmental data silos are the biggest barrier to effective data and customer relationship management strategies.

“Most insurers have a wealth of first-party data, but it remains inconsistent across departments, and few organizations operate from a unified source of truth,” said Karen Imbrogno, co-author of the study and manager of market development for TransUnion’s insurance business. “As a result, many insurers are operating with an incomplete view of the customer, and you can’t personalize to someone you can’t see.”

The report highlights that connecting consumer identity across multiple signals enables insurers to maintain a persistent view of their customers and deliver personalized and seamless experiences across the policy lifecycle. From initial advertising to customer service and claims, insurers who get identity right can make customers feel confident that they are well protected.

To explore findings from the full Insurance report, click here and watch the TransUnion webinar: From Boardroom Bets to Buyer Beliefs: Bridging Marketing Strategy and Expectation.

To learn how TransUnion’s identity solutions help insurers deliver more precise personalization and create consistent, seamless customer experiences, click, here.

About the surveys

TransUnion partnered with Arizant, an independent B2Bresearch firm, to field a blind quantitative study examining how insurance leaders prioritize personalization, data strategy and customer engagement. The study surveyed 100 senior insurance decision-makers who: serve across business lines, including: property and casualty (P&C), life and multiline; were employed at a company with at least $2 billion in annual revenue; and were a director or above.



In addition, TransUnion fielded a consumer study that was nationally representative of US insurance consumers to measure expectations, perceptions, and experience across key lifecycle moments.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg

TransUnion



E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com



Telephone 312-972-6646







