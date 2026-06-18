BIO-key’s Fireside Chat at Maxim Group Defense Tech Conf. to Webcast Thur. June 25 at 4pm ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key ® International, Inc. (OTC Markets: BKYI), a provider of biometric authentication technologies used by leading military and defense ministries, announced that its CEO Michael DePasquale will participate in a webcast fireside chat at Maxim Group’s Defense Tech Virtual Conference, Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 4:00 pm ET (Track 2). The conversation will be led by Maxim Group Equity Analyst Jack Vander Aarde, including Q&A.

Growing global tensions along with increasing incidents of military action are exposing a range of challenges to traditional strategies. In this virtual conference, Maxim Group Research Analysts sit down with company leaders racing to close the gaps and bring new capabilities to market. The event brings executive management from companies driving innovation and next-generation defense technology solutions to investors.

Maxim Group Defense Tech Virtual Conference

BIO-key Fireside Chat with Maxim Analyst, Jack Vander Aarde

Date/Time: Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Register at: https://digital.maximgrp.com/events/defense-tech-and-domestic-supply-chains-06252026

For more information please contact your Maxim Group representative or email BIO-key investor relations at BKYI@catalyst-ir.com.

BIO-key Outlook

Mr. DePasquale will highlight BIO-key’s growing success with foreign Military and Defense customers and in other high value sectors including, Finance, Government, and Education, where its unique and innovative biometric solutions are addressing increasing cybersecurity threats globally. BIO-key anticipates 1H’26 revenues rising 50% to approximately $5M vs. $3.3M in 1H’25, achieving 1H’26 profitability vs. a $(1.9M) net loss in 1H’25, and supporting expectations for solid revenue growth and improving bottom line results for the full year 2026.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital to satisfy working capital needs; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology and identity access management industries; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to convert sales opportunities to customer contracts; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the duration and extent of continued hostilities in Ukraine and its impact on our European customers; the impact of tariffs and other trade barriers which may make it more costly for us to import inventory from China and Hong Kong and certain product components from South Korea; delays in the development of products, the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence of non-compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Nasdaq periodic reporting requirements; our temporary loss of the use of a Registration Statement on Form S-3 to register securities in the future; any disruption to our business that may occur on a longer-term basis should we be unable to continue to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting, and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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