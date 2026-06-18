Premier Air Charter Discusses FAA Approval, Growth Strategy, and Market Trends in Follow-Up Interview

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) (“Premier” or the “Company”), an emerging growth company in the private aviation sector, today announced that management recently participated in a follow-up interview to discuss the Company’s newly announced Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval to operate charter flights with 10 or more passengers, as well as its broader growth strategy and industry outlook.

During the interview, Premier leadership highlighted the significance of the FAA approval as a key milestone that expands the Company’s operational capabilities and competitive positioning. The authorization allows Premier to pursue larger group travel opportunities and operate higher-capacity aircraft across longer-range missions.

View the full interview here: https://youtu.be/tC8N56AJPVs

“This FAA approval is a meaningful inflection point for Premier,” said Vince Monteparte. “It allows us to move into a higher-value segment of the charter market and significantly expands the types of missions we can serve, particularly group, corporate, and long-haul travel.”

Management emphasized that the approval increases Premier’s addressable market and enhances its flexibility in deploying aircraft to capture a broader range of charter demand.

“We’re now positioned to compete for larger, more complex charter opportunities that simply weren’t available to us before,” Monteparte added. “That opens the door to higher revenue per flight and more efficient utilization of our fleet.”

The Company also addressed the operational roadmap required to fully realize the revenue potential associated with this approval. Premier has outlined plans to upgrade existing aircraft and introduce additional large-cabin jets, which the Company believes could generate meaningful incremental revenue once fully deployed.

“Execution is key,” said Monteparte. “We’re focused on bringing aircraft online efficiently, completing the necessary pilot training and certification, and ensuring we have the demand pipeline in place to fully utilize these assets.”

In discussing fleet expansion, Premier noted that its strategy reflects broader demand trends within private aviation, particularly increasing demand for group charter and long-range travel solutions.

“What we’re seeing across the market is a continued shift toward larger group travel and more global itineraries,” Monteparte said. “Our fleet evolution is directly aligned with those trends, allowing us to better serve customers who are looking for flexibility, privacy, and direct routing at scale.”

The interview also explored Premier’s long-term growth strategy, with management reaffirming its commitment to disciplined expansion rather than aggressive volume-driven growth.

“Disciplined growth means we’re very intentional about how and when we add capacity,” Monteparte explained. “We’re not chasing volume, we’re focused on aligning fleet expansion with real demand, optimizing utilization, and building a business that is scalable and sustainable over the long term.”

Monteparte further discussed the sustainability of Premier’s recent financial performance. The Company reported revenue growth of over 50% in its most recent fiscal year, driven in part by repeat customers and strong demand for premium charter services.

“Our growth has been fueled by a combination of strong demand and a loyal, repeat customer base,” Monteparte said. “As the market normalizes, we believe our focus on service quality, reliability, and customer experience will continue to differentiate Premier and support ongoing momentum.”

Additionally, Premier highlighted its investments in fleet expansion and in-house maintenance capabilities as key drivers of long-term competitive advantage.

“Investing in in-house maintenance and operational infrastructure gives us greater control over our fleet, reduces downtime, and ultimately improves the experience we deliver to customers,” Monteparte noted. “Over time, that translates into higher utilization, better margins, and a stronger competitive position.”

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) is a Carlsbad, California-based aircraft charter provider that serves an international community of aviation enthusiasts. Premier Air Charter specializes in creating trusted partnerships within the aviation industry to deliver bespoke aviation solutions for its clients. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Premier Air Charter aims to continuously exceed expectations, fostering lasting relationships and with the goal of becoming the preferred choice for private air travel worldwide. For more information, please visit www.premieraircharter.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions, fuel prices, regulatory changes, the availability of aircraft financing, and the Company's ability to integrate and operate the newly acquired aircraft, and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent reports.

Media Contact:

Ross Gourdie, President

Premier Air Charter

(858) 304-2665

office@premieraircharter.com

Investor Relations:

Stuart Smith

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

512-267-2430

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/686856cb-ac54-430a-a9ae-4af197f16306