Questex’s StreamTV Show Announces the 2026 StreamTV Awards Winners

DENVER, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show , the streaming industry’s fastest-growing event, today announces the winners of the 2026 StreamTV Awards - the ultimate celebration of the visionaries and trailblazers transforming the streaming industry. StreamTV Show takes place June 16-19 in Denver, Colorado.

Kevin Gray, Founder of StreamTV Show and VP, Questex said, “This year’s competition reached a new level of excitement, with winners earning recognition for breakthrough innovation, exceptional audience engagement, strategic vision, impressive revenue growth and transformative partnerships. Congratulations to the leaders and companies driving the next chapter of the streaming industry.”

The StreamTV Awards Winners

Advertising Executive of the Year: Lauren Benedict, VP, Global Ad Sales and Partnerships, Roku





Lauren Benedict, VP, Global Ad Sales and Partnerships, Roku Content Partnerships Executive of the Year – Acquisition : Anthony Layser, Executive Director, Content Acquisitions & Programming Strategy, Xumo





: Anthony Layser, Executive Director, Content Acquisitions & Programming Strategy, Xumo Content Partnerships Executive of the Year – Distribution : Stefan Van Engen, VP, Content Partnership, Acquisition, Distribution & Experience, Xumo





: Stefan Van Engen, VP, Content Partnership, Acquisition, Distribution & Experience, Xumo Emerging Leaders Class of 2026 :



Chelsea Duong, Xumo Elizabeth Lehrer, Pluto TV Eric Steigelfest, PurePlay AI Felipe Saltz, NBA Kate Dery, AMC Global Media Lady Learned, Xumo Mike Gould, Cineflix Rights Murphy VandeMotter, Madhive





: FAST Channel of the Year : F1 channel by C15 Studio





: F1 channel by C15 Studio Innovation in Advertising : Club Canela by Canela Media





: Club Canela by Canela Media Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution : MKIO Multiview with Comcast's "Create your own Multiview" by Mediakind & Comcast





: MKIO Multiview with Comcast's "Create your own Multiview" by Mediakind & Comcast Innovation in Monetization : The Digital Vending Machine® from Bango





: The Digital Vending Machine® from Bango Innovation in User Experience : The Chosen App Experience from Come and See Foundation by Robosoft Technologies





: The Chosen App Experience from Come and See Foundation by Robosoft Technologies Marketing Campaign of the Year : “The Holidays Are Brutal” by Pluto TV





: “The Holidays Are Brutal” by Pluto TV StreamTV Impact Award : Roku





: Roku Streaming Platform of the Year : Roku





: Roku Technology Executive of the Year: Alex Groysman, VP of Ad Product Development, Spectrum Reach





Alex Groysman, VP of Ad Product Development, Spectrum Reach Trailblazer Award: Vince Torres, Chief Marketing Officer, DIRECTV



Where the Streaming Industry Comes Together

StreamTV Show 2026 will bring together thousands of executives across streaming, advertising, sports, content, platforms, and technology for four days of strategy, networking, and business-driving conversations shaping the future of media. StreamTV Show takes place June 16-19 in Denver, Colorado.

Attendee Registration: Register here .

Press registration: Available here .

Interested in sponsoring or exhibiting? Contact our sales team .

Stay in the loop: Connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube .

About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn’t just a market and expo – it’s a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the streaming industry’s largest annual event. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com . The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com .

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

StreamTV Show

csoucy@questex.com