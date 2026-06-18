COUR Pharma Announces Closing of $50 Million Series B

CHICAGO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COUR Pharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ﬁrst-in-class, antigen-specific immune tolerance therapies for autoimmune diseases, announced today it has closed a $50 million Series B funding round led by existing investors Lumira Ventures and Roche Venture Fund with participation from new investor, Sanofi. Existing investors including Alpha Wave Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, Angelini Ventures, and T1D Fund: A Breakthrough T1D Venture also participated, demonstrating continued conviction in COUR's tolerance platform.

The proceeds will be used to support the clinical advancement of CNP-103, an investigational therapy developed using COUR’s proprietary nanoparticle platform for antigen-specific immune tolerance. CNP-103 is being evaluated in an active Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (NCT06783309) to assess its safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy in adolescents and adults ages 12-35 who have been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) within the last six months. CNP-103 encapsulates four recombinant proteins which can reprogram the inflammatory autoimmune response directed toward islet cell destruction. Notably, these proteins are believed to cover >95% of known antigens driving T1D. By inducing tolerance to these proteins, COUR aims to prevent further islet cell destruction and maintain insulin production at a clinically important level while potentially reversing dysglycemia.

“New technological innovations have transformed the management of type 1 diabetes, yet the standard of care remains focused on controlling blood glucose rather than addressing the underlying autoimmune disease,” said Dannielle Appelhans, President and Chief Executive Officer of COUR Pharma. “Our clinically validated antigen-specific immune tolerance platform has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for T1D through a disease-modifying approach that is designed to protect insulin-producing cells from immune-mediated damage. We are excited to continue building evidence for the potential of immune tolerance therapies across autoimmune diseases.”

With the prioritization of evaluating CNP-103 in T1D, COUR is seeking partners for the clinical development of CNP-104 in primary biliary cholangitis and CNP-106 in myasthenia gravis.

About COUR Pharma

COUR Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antigen-specific immune tolerance therapies for autoimmune diseases. COUR’s therapies are developed using a proprietary antigen-specific immune tolerance nanoparticle platform. COUR nanoparticles encapsulate disease-specific antigens and have been designed with specific features to mimic the anti-inflammatory nature of apoptotic cells. COUR’s nanoparticles work to address the complexity of autoimmunity at its source, reprogramming upstream pathways to induce tolerance toward specific, disease-relevant autoantigens. Data from multiple clinical and preclinical programs have demonstrated the ability of COUR’s product candidates to induce antigen-specific immune tolerance, with the potential to treat a wide range of autoimmune diseases.

For more information, please visit www.courpharma.com.

Contacts

For Investor Relations

Brian Bock, Chief Financial Officer

bbock@courpharma.com

For Media

Andrew Mielach

amielach@lifescicomms.com