Fifth Avenue Brands Launches LMM Brief, a Daily Newsletter Dedicated to the Lower Middle Market M&A and Private Equity Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifth Avenue Brands , the PR firm for lower middle market financial services, has launched a daily intelligence report for lower middle market investment banking and private equity. LMM Brief, a daily email newsletter, is designed to provide investment banks, private equity firms, family offices, independent sponsors, lenders and wealth managers with timely intelligence on the lower middle market.

Published each business day at 8am ET, LMM Brief delivers a concise summary of the latest mergers and acquisitions activity, private equity transactions, capital raises, executive appointments and emerging trends shaping the lower middle market investment ecosystem.

The lower middle market represents a significant segment of the economy, encompassing countless thousands of founder-led businesses, private equity-backed companies and advisory firms across the United States.

“The lower middle market remains the backbone of wealth creation, job growth and deal flow on both Wall Street and Main Street,” said Richard Lorenzen, CEO of Fifth Avenue Brands. “We created LMM Brief to give dealmakers rapid and actionable insights on the transactions, trends and opportunities shaping the market.”

Each edition of LMM Brief includes:

Notable lower middle market transactions and acquisitions

Private equity and private credit activity

Fundraising and capital markets updates

Regulatory and legislative activity impacting lower middle market

Executive appointments and industry moves

Sector-specific trends and market intelligence

Analysis of developments impacting investors, advisors and business owners





The publication is designed as a quick-read briefing for busy professionals, providing readers with actionable insights in just a few minutes each morning.

The launch of LMM Brief expands the resources Fifth Avenue Brands provides within the financial services sector, where the firm advises investment banks, private equity firms, wealth management firms, fintech companies on strategic communications and media relations.

Subscribe to LMM Brief for free at: https://www.fifthavenuebrands.com/lmm-brief .

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