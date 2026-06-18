Halberd Corporation Ships Latest NeuroSense AI Version, Advancing Voice-Based Behavioral Monitoring

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halberd Corporation (OTC: HALB) detailed the latest NeuroSense AI metrics – its integrated, voice-based behavioral intelligence platform. This milestone enables brief voice samples to generate consistent, long-term health metrics for research and clinical teams. This latest development milestone successfully turns brief voice samples into repeatable, long-term health metrics for research and clinical care teams. Behavioral health and neurological monitoring often stop at the clinic door. NeuroSense closes that gap with brief voice check-ins that produce repeatable metrics over time — capturing what happens between appointments, not just during them.

What Shipped in This Build

The latest version of the platform introduces a streamlined, four-step pipeline:

Capture: Grabs short, multi-second speech samples and organizes them automatically by patient.

Analyze: Instantly scores real-time stress levels, behavioral changes, and emotional engagement.

Interpret: Generates automated, AI-assisted summaries to give care teams quick, actionable insights.

Track: Logs a secure, seven-day baseline history to help providers catch real-world triggers and time-of-day patterns.





Why it’s a big deal: The core software architecture is already fully optimized. The exact same analysis engine powering today’s desktop demo is designed to power tomorrow’s wearable integration under the company’s "Watchdawg" product roadmap. This creates a single, seamless path from prototype to watch-based check-ins, completely skipping the need for a costly code rebuild when moving to mobile hardware.

Seeking

Halberd Corporation is actively seeking research partners and investors focused on objective, longitudinal behavioral biomarkers across anxiety, PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and related neurological research.

NeuroSense AI is designed to complement clinical judgment and validated assessment scales — it is not intended to replace formal diagnosis or treatment decisions. Instead, it is designed to test the relationships between uniquely accessible alterations in behavioral factors and the manifestation of biomarkers associated with traumatic brain injury (and, in the future, other medical anomalies). This next round of testing focuses on 5 specific behavioral alterations as it pertains to: first, the commencement of and secondly, the alleviation of, such behavioral factors.

To request a live demonstration of the NeuroSense AI build, please contact Mo Newton at info@neurosenseai.ai

To get the latest on Halberd’s developments, subscribers may use the contact form at halberdcorporation.com/contact-us.



For more information, please contact:



William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

X: @HalberdC



About NeuroSense AI

NeuroSense AI is a behavioral intelligence platform in development by Halberd Corporation, designed to support advanced research through multi-modal behavioral analysis and AI-assisted interpretation. The platform combines objective signal processing and pattern recognition with modern AI tooling to support continuous, structured assessment of behavioral and related data streams. For more information, visit NeuroSenseAI.ai.



About Halberd Corporation

Halberd Corporation (OTC: HALB) is a technology holding company focused on developing breakthrough solutions for healthcare and medical applications. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative approaches to disease treatment, diagnostic technologies, and AI-powered healthcare platforms. Halberd is committed to improving human health outcomes through advanced technology development and strategic partnerships with leading research institutions.



Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Halberd Corporation’s business prospects and its NeuroSense AI platform. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995).

The Company cautions readers that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made.

These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Halberd Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.