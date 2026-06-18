R1 Accelerates Real-Time Adjudication with New Phare OS Intelligence Engine

CHICAGO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 (“R1” or the “Company”), the leader in healthcare revenue management, today took a major step towards real-time adjudication with the launch of two new capabilities within Phare OS – Payer Atlas and Phare Intelligence. Together with R1’s Data Platform, which unifies clinical and financial data across the revenue cycle, these capabilities form the foundation for real-time adjudication, giving providers greater precision, speed and automation in how they engage and align with payers.

Since launching Phare OS in October 2025, R1 has rapidly expanded adoption across its customer base, establishing the platform as the backbone of its technology and operating model. Phare OS is now live across provider organizations representing more than $76B in Net Patient Revenue. Building on this momentum, the Company continues to introduce new AI-powered capabilities across the platform, expand customer adoption and invest in data, intelligence and automation capabilities that underpin the future of revenue cycle management.

“The revenue cycle has been stuck in a reactive, transactional model for decades, with providers and payers locked into an expensive back-and-forth that serves neither,” said Dr. Martin Seneviratne, Co-CEO of R37, R1. “Phare OS changes the economics of that relationship. It is built to simplify the most complex revenue cycles, bringing hundreds of workflows and thousands of users onto one platform so that we can move closer to real-time adjudication – resolving claims as care happens, not weeks later. Phare’s Data Platform, Payer Atlas and RCM-native Phare Intelligence are foundational capabilities that power every application across Phare OS, enabling us to deliver transformation at a scale that no point solution or services-only vendor can match.”

Expanding the Foundations of Phare OS

Phare OS is designed to bring all the workflows of the revenue cycle into a single platform. This is made possible by three foundations: Data Platform, Payer Atlas, and Phare Intelligence. These shared foundations are used by a connected suite of solutions, including Prior Authorization, Utilization Management, Audit and Denials. Each application speaks to the others, shares intelligence across every stage, and continuously optimizes for the best final outcome.

At the core is Phare’s Data Platform, which serves as the foundational layer underpinning Phare OS. The Data Platform unifies real-time clinical and financial data, ingesting information from electronic health records and other sources, harmonizing it into a unified view that fuels the intelligence within the platform. R1 is expanding the intelligence and connectivity supporting Phare OS through the introduction of Payer Atlas and Phare Intelligence, foundational capabilities that help accelerate real-time adjudication across the revenue cycle.

The proprietary Payer Atlas has more than 1,500 payer connections and over 600M payer transactions per year, turning payer complexity into a strategic advantage and shifting payer variability from a source of risk to a source of precision, speed and margin. Phare Intelligence autonomously interprets and translates the entire medical record, regardless of size, into accurate medical necessity, codes and appeal justifications. These tools allow providers to manage payers more efficiently and effectively, providing a significant advantage over frontier models.

About R1

R1 is the leader in healthcare revenue management, helping providers achieve new levels of performance through smart orchestration. A pioneer in the industry, R1 created the first Healthcare Revenue Operating System: a modular, intelligent platform that integrates automation, AI, and human expertise to strengthen the entire revenue cycle. With more than 20 years of experience, R1 partners with 1,000 providers, including 95 of the top 100 U.S. health systems, and handles over 600 million payer transactions annually. This scale provides unmatched operational insight to help healthcare organizations unlock greater long-term value. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com .

Contacts

R1

Mike Gilhooly

Director of Public Relations and Communications

media@r1rcm.com