The Film Canada Ignored Is Now the Film Canada Needs

CALGARY, Alberta, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2019, Global Warning entered one of the most polarized debates in modern Canadian history. Some praised it. Others dismissed it. Much of the media ignored it. Seven years later, many of the issues explored in the film (Canada's economic sovereignty, Indigenous partnerships and energy development) have moved from the margins of public debate to the centre of Canadian politics. Director and Muster Point Productions founder Mathew Embry is now releasing the original film free to every Canadian as a discussion point, a rallying cry, and a reminder that this country still has time to get it right.

When Mathew Embry and the late Peter Beyak released Global Warning in 2019, local press dismissed it as a pro-oil film while much of the mainstream media gave it little attention. What many critics missed, or chose not to engage with, was that this was never a film about oil. It was a film about Canada: what we have, what we risk losing, and what we could become if we had the courage to have an honest conversation about our future.

Seven years later, the questions raised by the film feel more relevant than ever. Alberta is openly discussing separation. A new federal-Alberta memorandum of understanding signals a shift in how resource development is viewed. The economic consequences of limiting Canada's resource potential, explored throughout the film, continue to be debated from Fort McMurray to Bay Street. Meanwhile, a global energy conversation that once appeared settled has been reopened across governments, industries, and communities worldwide.

Embry is re-releasing the film free of charge on YouTube and at globalwarning.ca not to say, “I told you so,” but because he believes Canada remains at a crossroads and still has an opportunity to choose wisely.

"Energy should not divide Canadians. It is our inheritance, our opportunity, and the foundation of a stronger, more united country. Global Warning is a discussion point and a rallying cry for prosperity, unity, and hope. That's why we're making it available free to every Canadian. We can still get this right."

— Mathew Embry, Director

Global Warning was ahead of its time in ways that largely went unrecognized. The film featured Indigenous voices from across the spectrum of the energy debate, explored the growing tension between environmental policy and economic prosperity, and examined questions of national unity, energy security, and resource development that have since become central to Canadian public life.

Unprecedented Access. Uncommon Conversations.

Few documentaries have secured the level of access achieved by Global Warning. Filmed across Canada, Germany, and the United States, the production went behind the scenes at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, inside the United States Congress, deep into Alberta's oil sands operations, and into Indigenous communities directly affected by resource development.

Bringing together environmental activists, climate scientists, Indigenous leaders, policymakers, energy workers, economists, and industry executives, the film captures one of the most important debates of our time through the voices of people who often fundamentally disagree. The result is a rare and balanced record of a conversation that remains as relevant today as when it was first filmed.

The re-release will also include previously unseen bonus interviews on the film's YouTube channel, including extended conversations with legendary physicist Freeman Dyson, who passed away in 2020, and energy author Alex Epstein.

Going Global

The re-release comes as Global Warning takes the international stage. Embry has been invited to present Global Warning at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) Conference in London, England on June 23-25, 2026, one of the world's most influential gatherings of political leaders, business executives, academics, journalists, innovators, and public thinkers.

At the conference, Embry will discuss Global Warning and its continuing relevance. His presentation will focus on the importance of engaging young people in conversations about energy, the environment, and economic development through a lens of optimism, opportunity, and human potential rather than fear and division.

"Young people deserve more than predictions of decline and catastrophe. They deserve a vision for the future that includes hope, prosperity, innovation, and meaningful solutions. Energy will play a critical role in that future, and Canada has an important story to tell," says Embry.

Originally broadcast on Super Channel, Global Warning is now being released free on YouTube and at globalwarning.ca, ensuring every Canadian can watch it, share it, and draw their own conclusions.

The film Canada ignored in 2019 is waiting at globalwarning.ca

Watch Global Warning free at globalwarning.ca

Media inquiries, screener requests & interview bookings:

Lindsay Meli

lindsay@musterpointproductions.com

(403) 860-2026

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2981313d-7d62-4e7b-b04a-078675fb3c8e