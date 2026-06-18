Avalanche Energy Appoints Mustally Hussain as Chief Financial Officer

SEATTLE, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalanche Energy, a fusion technology company developing compact fusion plasma devices, today announced the appointment of Mustally Hussain as Chief Financial Officer. Mustally will lead the company’s finance organization and oversee financial strategy, capital planning, corporate development and investor relations as Avalanche continues to scale its technology development and commercialization strategy. Avalanche is developing compact fusion systems designed to deliver abundant, reliable energy for defense, space, maritime, data centers, and industrial applications.

Mustally brings more than two decades of experience leading finance, treasury, capital markets, commercial GTM and strategic growth initiatives across both high-growth technology companies and global industrial businesses. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of 1X, a leading humanoid robotics company, where he helped strengthen the company’s capital base, scale the organization and support its commercialization efforts. Prior to 1X, Mustally served as Managing Director, Global Treasurer and Head of Financial Services at Lucid Motors, where he oversaw a period of rapid growth following the company’s public market debut, strengthening capital base and financial operations as the business scaled significantly. Earlier in his career, Hussain held senior finance leadership positions at Herc Rentals, Hyundai Capital America and National Grid, building extensive experience across capital-intensive industries.

“Mustally is an exceptional finance leader with a proven track record of helping ambitious technology companies scale,” said Robin Langtry, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Avalanche Energy. “Throughout his career, he has built world-class finance organizations and helped companies navigate critical growth inflection points. As Avalanche continues to advance our technology and expand our commercial opportunities, Mustally’s experience and leadership will be invaluable.”

“Fusion represents one of the most consequential technology opportunities of our generation, and Avalanche has built a compelling, differentiated path towards commercialization,” said Mustally Hussain. “The company has assembled an exceptional team, achieved critical technical milestones and established a clear vision for bringing fusion energy to market. I look forward to working closely with Robin and the executive team to execute on the company’s mission.”

The appointment comes as Avalanche continues to build momentum across both technology development and commercialization. Earlier this month, the company announced that its compact fusion plasma device achieved measured ion energies corresponding to apparent ion temperatures exceeding 1 keV – approximately 11 million degrees Celsius, comparable to temperatures found in the core of the Sun. The milestone represents a significant step forward in Avalanche’s progress towards developing and commercializing practical, manufacturable fusion systems through rapid hardware iteration.

About Avalanche Energy

Avalanche Energy is a venture-backed fusion energy company based in Seattle, Washington. The company develops compact fusion machines designed for rapid iteration, manufacturing scalability, and deployment in applications requiring high energy density, including defense systems, space missions, autonomous platforms, neutron generation, isotope production, and future fusion power systems. To learn more, visit avalanchefusion.com.

Media Contact:

avalanche@icrinc.com

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