American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Arrives to Accept Delivery of 5MW Pre-Production Texatron™ Fusion Engine™

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), a company developing advanced fusion energy technologies, including its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform, today announced that members of its engineering and leadership teams have arrived in the Midland-Odessa region of Texas to accept delivery of the Company’s 5MW Pre-Production Texatron™ Fusion Engine™. Following delivery, the system is expected to be transported to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex where installation, commissioning, and testing activities are planned to commence.

The scheduled delivery follows the completion of final fabrication and modification activities previously disclosed by the Company and represents an important milestone as American Fusion prepares for installation, commissioning, and testing activities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The 5MW Pre-Production Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ represents the culmination of nine successive prototype generations and years of engineering, design, and refinement of the Company’s proprietary aneutronic fusion technology. Management believes the system will serve as the primary platform for future testing, validation, and development activities as American Fusion advances toward commercial deployment of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ architecture.

“This is an exciting moment for our team,” said Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion. “For years, our engineers and scientists have worked to advance the Texatron™ platform through multiple generations of prototypes and design iterations. Today’s delivery process for the 5MW pre-production system marks our transition from prototype development into installation, commissioning, and integrated testing activities. We believe this is an important milestone for the Company and an important step toward the long-term commercialization of our fusion energy platform.”

Dr. John Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer of American Fusion, added, “The 5MW pre-production Texatron™ system incorporates years of engineering development and lessons learned from our prior prototype programs. As we move toward commissioning and testing, our focus remains on disciplined scientific validation, independent measurements, and continued advancement of the underlying technology. We look forward to sharing our progress as we move through these important next stages.”

As previously disclosed, the Company currently has on hand sufficient quantities of both Deuterium and Helium-3 to satisfy its currently anticipated testing requirements through the end of 2026. American Fusion continues to advance preparations for testing activities and remains engaged with applicable regulatory authorities regarding the certification and approval processes associated with its planned operations.

The Company has also initiated engineering, design, and production discussions relating to future 10MW and 20MW Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ systems intended to support larger-scale commercial, industrial, and infrastructure-grade energy applications. These future configurations are expected to build upon the technological foundation established through the current 5MW pre-production program.

As the Company progresses through future testing activities, American Fusion intends to publicly share video footage of the testing together with an independent third-party report evaluating the results. Management believes transparency, independent validation, and disciplined scientific testing are essential components of the Company’s development strategy as it advances the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform toward commercial deployment.

In parallel with these technical milestones, American Fusion continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio, pursue additional patent filings, advance its regulatory initiatives, and prepare for the next stages of testing and commercialization of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, including the anticipated effectiveness of the Company’s Form 10 registration statement, quarterly review procedures, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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