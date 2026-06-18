Kaltura Named a Leader in the 2026 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video

New York, New York, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Video, 2026. The independent research and advisory firm evaluated numerous providers across a rapidly evolving market, how video delivers knowledge to both people and AI agents, a nd placed Kaltura in the Leaders sector.

Kaltura's recognition reflects its strength as a flexible, enterprise-grade video platform spanning live, real-time, and on-demand experiences across virtual events, town halls, classrooms, and webinars, backed by a scalable cloud architecture and deep analytics. Over the past year, Kaltura has layered intent-driven orchestration and conversational AI onto that foundation, enabling organizations to move beyond hosting video to actively guiding how people discover and engage with it. Agentic Avatars extend this further, turning an organization's recorded knowledge into live, two-way conversations that respond to each user in real time.

Enterprises now expect personalized video experiences that drive engagement, support real-time interaction, and connect to the systems where work actually happens. Kaltura's platform is built for that demand, pairing a rich media foundation with Agentic Avatars, the company's real-time, screen-aware conversational AI lets organizations turn recorded knowledge into live, two-way engagement.

Kaltura runs a centralized video cloud platform that supports growth across verticals, now anchored by a commercially available suite of Agentic Avatars alongside the Avatar SDK and the recently launched Avatar Video Production Studio. The Agentic Avatars generate personalized media in real time across more than 30 languages and interpret user queries to support measurable business outcomes. As a conversation unfolds, they can surface video walkthroughs, landing pages, flashcards, agendas, and other materials drawn from an organization’s knowledge base and tailored to the individual user on the fly.

“This recognition reflects the progress we have made building a single platform for agentic digital experiences,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kaltura. “Organizations have spent years recording their knowledge into video, and now they need both their people and their AI systems to access that knowledge in real time. That is the architecture we have been building toward - from town halls and virtual classrooms to AI roleplay for training and conversational guidance for customers. Video is no longer just a way to communicate; it is becoming a primary interface to organizational knowledge. We believe every organization will need a secure and intelligent way for people and AI agents to engage with that knowledge, and we are building the platform to make that possible.”

Organizations run Kaltura across the full enterprise journey. In corporate communications, teams use it for company-wide town halls, executive messaging, and internal video that reaches employees on any device. In learning and enablement, it powers virtual classrooms, webinars, and avatar-led roleplay for sales, compliance, and onboarding practice. In events, it supports large-scale virtual, hybrid, and in-person experiences with live streaming, on-demand replay, and engagement analytics. And in marketing and revenue, it personalizes buyer journeys and turns static content into live, conversational guidance. Underneath all of it sits one centralized agentic digital experience platform with the governance, security, and analytics enterprises require, serving hundreds of enterprise customers.

The recognition follows a year of platform expansion, with Kaltura moving deeper into real-time conversational AI and content intelligence through the acquisitions of eSelf.ai and PathFactory, and a series of 2026 launches including the Avatar Video Production Studio, the Avatar SDK, the Agentic Revenue Engagement suite, and avatar-powered roleplay for enterprise training.

To see Kaltura’s Agentic Avatars and the full platform in action, request a demo or visit corp.kaltura.com.





About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com.



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