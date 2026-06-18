Trident Digital Tech Holdings (Nasdaq: TDTH) Activates National RDC-PASS Digital Identity Ecosystem in the Democratic Republic of Congo Under 20-Year Public-Private Partnership





SINGAPORE, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) (“Trident” or the “Company”), a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology ecosystems across emerging markets, today announced the national activation and operational launch of RDC-PASS, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s sovereign digital identity ecosystem, developed and operated by its in-country subsidiary, Tridentity Digital Tech DRC Africa SAS (“Trident DRC”), under a landmark 20-year public-private partnership with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Beyond the activation of a national digital identity platform, the RDC-PASS establishes a foundational digital infrastructure layer designed to support the long-term modernization of public services and economic participation across the Democratic Republic of Congo. Structured under a 20-year public-private partnership, the platform creates a scalable framework through which government agencies, financial institutions, telecommunications providers, healthcare systems, educational institutions and future digital service providers may securely interact with citizens through a trusted and interoperable identity ecosystem.

The milestone was formally celebrated during an official state ceremony held in Kinshasa on June 13, 2026, under the patronage of His Excellency President Félix Tshisekedi as a key component of the Government’s DRC 2030 Digital Nation strategy.

The launch marks the transition of RDC-PASS from deployment and operational readiness into live national implementation and positions Trident as the long-term operator of a foundational digital infrastructure platform designed to serve one of Africa’s largest populations. More than a technology deployment, RDC-PASS establishes a national framework for trusted digital identity intended to support government modernization, digital inclusion, economic participation, and the delivery of future digital services across the country.

The RDC-PASS program has been publicly associated with an estimated project value of approximately $97.1 million. With a population exceeding 100 million people, the Democratic Republic of Congo represents one of the largest sovereign digital identity opportunities on the African continent. Through a phased national rollout and citizen enrollment strategy, RDC-PASS is expected to support the Government’s broader objectives of expanding access to digital services, strengthening institutional efficiency, improving service delivery, reducing fraud, increasing financial inclusion, and accelerating the country’s long-term digital transformation agenda.

Developed and operated by Trident DRC, RDC-PASS provides citizens with a secure digital credential designed to facilitate identity verification and trusted access across government, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, education, and future digital-service ecosystems through an interoperable digital identity framework. The national activation of RDC-PASS represents a significant validation of Trident’s sovereign digital infrastructure strategy and demonstrates the Company’s ability to move beyond technology deployment into the long-term operation of nationally significant digital platforms. Trident believes successful execution of large-scale digital identity ecosystems can create opportunities to expand into adjacent government technology, cybersecurity, fintech infrastructure, digital commerce, compliance, and AI-enabled public-service sectors while strengthening its position as a strategic long-term technology partner to governments pursuing national modernization initiatives.

Trident views RDC-PASS not as a standalone identity solution, but as the foundational layer of a broader sovereign digital infrastructure ecosystem. The Company believes trusted digital identity serves as the critical entry point for enabling digital payments, e-government services, compliance systems, cybersecurity solutions, digital commerce, financial inclusion initiatives and future AI-powered public service applications. As adoption expands, RDC-PASS is expected to create opportunities for additional ecosystem integration and transaction-driven digital services across both public and private sectors.

Around the world, trusted digital identity is increasingly being recognized as a foundational layer of modern digital economies. Similar to the role transportation, telecommunications, and financial infrastructure played in earlier periods of economic development, digital identity now serves as a critical gateway through which citizens, businesses, and governments securely interact with digital services. Trident believes nations that successfully establish scalable and interoperable identity ecosystems may be better positioned to accelerate digital adoption, improve institutional effectiveness, broaden access to services, and unlock new economic opportunities across both public and private sectors.

Under the deployment roadmap, RDC-PASS is expected to be implemented through a phased national expansion strategy that includes technical audits, citizen enrollment initiatives, infrastructure deployment, training programs, and operational scaling across the country’s provinces.

For Trident, the significance of RDC-PASS extends beyond a single national deployment. The Company views sovereign digital identity as a strategic entry point into broader digital infrastructure ecosystems encompassing government technology, digital payments, cybersecurity, compliance systems, digital commerce, transaction-driven services, and future AI-enabled public-service applications. As governments worldwide continue investing in digital modernization initiatives, Trident believes trusted identity infrastructure will increasingly serve as a cornerstone of national digital development strategies.

“The national launch of RDC-PASS represents a defining milestone in Trident’s evolution as a builder and operator of sovereign-scale digital infrastructure,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. “This is not simply the launch of a digital identity platform. It is the activation of foundational infrastructure designed to support economic participation, service delivery, institutional modernization, and future innovation across an entire nation. We believe trusted digital identity will become one of the most important building blocks of future digital economies, and RDC-PASS demonstrates what can be achieved when governments and technology partners align around a long-term vision for transformation.”

“The successful activation of RDC-PASS validates Trident’s ability to originate, deploy and operate sovereign-scale digital infrastructure platforms in high-growth emerging markets,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.

“We believe the Democratic Republic of Congo represents one of the world’s most significant untapped digital infrastructure opportunities, with a population exceeding 100 million people and increasing demand for secure digital services. RDC-PASS establishes a repeatable operational model that we believe can serve as a reference framework for future sovereign digital identity, government technology, cybersecurity, fintech infrastructure and AI-enabled modernization initiatives across multiple emerging markets. Most importantly, RDC-PASS demonstrates our evolution from a technology deployment company into a long-term digital infrastructure operator. We believe investors increasingly recognize that trusted digital identity is becoming a foundational asset class within the global digital economy, similar to the role telecommunications and financial infrastructure played in previous decades. RDC-PASS establishes a repeatable operational model that we believe can serve as a reference framework for future sovereign digital identity and digital infrastructure deployments across multiple emerging markets.”

Lim continued:

“The significance of this milestone extends beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo. We believe RDC-PASS establishes a powerful reference model for future government technology, digital identity, cybersecurity, fintech infrastructure, and AI-enabled public-service initiatives across emerging markets. As nations continue to invest in digital modernization and economic digitization, we believe Trident is uniquely positioned to support the development of the infrastructure platforms that may power those transitions for decades to come.”

Augustine Kibassa Maliba, Minister of the Digital Economy of the Democratic Republic of Congo, stated: “RDC-PASS represents a foundational pillar of our DRC 2030 Digital Nation vision. By providing citizens with a secure and trusted digital identity, we are establishing infrastructure that can expand access to services, strengthen confidence in digital interactions, and create new opportunities for participation in the digital economy.” “This initiative reflects our commitment to building a more connected, inclusive, and technologically empowered future for the Congolese people while creating the foundation necessary to support the country’s long-term digital transformation objectives.”

The launch of RDC-PASS also serves as an important milestone in Trident’s evolution into a diversified digital infrastructure holding company focused on sovereign-scale technology ecosystems spanning digital identity, government technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, fintech infrastructure, digital commerce, and transaction-driven services.

With active operations and strategic initiatives across Africa and the Asia-Pacific region, Trident intends to leverage its experience in national digital identity infrastructure and ecosystem development to pursue additional opportunities aligned with its vision of building scalable sovereign technology platforms capable of supporting national modernization objectives and broader economic digitization initiatives throughout high-growth emerging markets.

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) is a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets. The Company’s strategy centers on entering high-growth economies through trusted digital identity infrastructure and expanding across adjacent government technology, digital commerce, cybersecurity, AI, and transaction-driven service verticals.

TDTH’s active initiatives include national digital identity infrastructure mandates, MSME digital tax formalization platforms, national digital commerce ecosystems, and enterprise cybersecurity deployments spanning Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and technology-driven platform deployment, TDTH aims to establish scalable long-term digital infrastructure ecosystems serving both public and private sector markets.

With active operations and strategic initiatives in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, and Asia-Pacific markets, TDTH is positioning itself to capitalize on one of the largest global opportunities in digital transformation infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “targets,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, expansion plans, projected market opportunities, anticipated platform adoption, onboarding targets, projected revenue opportunities, operational deployment expectations, platform scalability, monetization opportunities, AI integration opportunities, strategic partnerships, potential acquisitions, regulatory developments, government contracting processes, and future business performance.

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