Teads Launches CTV Ensemble for Unified Omnichannel Orchestration

Comprehensive suite provides a single global access point for high-attention formats and measurable results – from brand storytelling to bottom-line performance.

The launch highlights the general availability of Teads CTV Performance, bringing AI-driven, lower-funnel outcomes directly to the living room.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads (NASDAQ: TEAD), the omnichannel outcomes platform, today announced the launch of its Connected TV suite: Teads CTV Ensemble. Delivering AI-powered performance and full-funnel outcomes, the suite combines HomeScreen and InStream solutions to make CTV a central driver of high-impact omnichannel advertising strategies.

In today’s complex advertising ecosystem, brands face mounting pressure to cut through the noise and capture consumer attention. Teads CTV Ensemble redefines CTV activation, optimization, and measurement to maximize outcomes on the big screen and across digital channels. Through a single point of access and a unified workflow in Teads Ad Manager, advertisers can orchestrate cross-screen campaigns within one global platform.

“Our mission is to bridge the gap between brand storytelling and measurable action by combining the prestige and scale of the big screen with the precision of digital performance,” said Remi Cackel, Chief Product Officer of Enterprise Brands, Agencies & CTV at Teads. “With the launch of Teads CTV Ensemble, we aren't just putting brands in the living room; we are transforming CTV into a high-velocity, AI-powered engine for omnichannel conversion.”

A Unified Suite for Modern CTV Advertising

Teads CTV Ensemble relies on four core pillars that collectively help advertisers scale campaigns, personalize creative, and maximize attention and performance:

Premium Supply to reach consumers in trusted environments



High-Attention HomeScreen: Dominant placements across leading OEMs – including Google TV, Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense – with over 5,000 campaigns delivered globally.



Engaging Formats: Specialized, non-disruptive formats like InPlay and InPause that build on Teads’ global scale in premium InStream environments and are designed to capture attention naturally within the viewing experience.





to reach consumers in trusted environments Creative Intelligence to cut through the noise



Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) for CTV: Automated workflows that leverage audience and content signals for real-time creative personalization – including Localized Ads, which dynamically highlight local stores and offers based on a viewer’s location.



Teads Studio for CTV: An extension of Teads’ powerful web and mobile creative engine, combining predictive AI with expert design to deliver optimized CTV assets.





to cut through the noise Unique Data Solutions to find engaged audiences in moments of receptivity



Program-Level Agentic Targeting: Highly-curated, intent-aligned packages at the program level that reach consumers when they are most receptive – driven by real-time data signals and rich content metadata.



Audience & Household Targeting: Capabilities powered by Teads’ Omnichannel Graph and first-party data that allow advertisers to extend web targeting to CTV. Brands can engage households based on ideal consumer profiles, real-time moments of intent, and key life stages – from activating a "New Nesters" segment for a family SUV campaign, to reaching households navigating milestones like moving and retirement.





to find engaged audiences in moments of receptivity AI-Powered Optimization to turn engagement into full-funnel outcomes



CTV Performance: Optimization across InStream and HomeScreen formats to drive mid- to lower-funnel outcomes, connecting CTV exposure to qualified site visits, conversions, in-store traffic, and offline sales. This features an industry-first HomeScreen Performance capability to deliver data-driven outcomes at scale.



CTV for Attention: Advanced measurement and optimization capabilities to drive attention, powered by strategic partnerships with Adelaide, Lumen, and TVision. This includes exclusive access to Lumen’s CTV attention measurement for the HomeScreen placement across the US, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.



to turn engagement into full-funnel outcomes

Teads CTV Performance Reaches General Availability

The launch of CTV Ensemble also marks the general availability of Teads’ CTV Performance solution. Following a highly successful beta phase spanning nearly 40 campaigns across 14 countries, Teads validated CTV’s ability to drive the measurable, lower-funnel outcomes traditionally associated with smaller screens.

“Historically, we’ve looked to the big screen for awareness and the smaller screen for action. This campaign with Teads shattered that divide,” said Mark Lynch, Marketing Director at Citroën UK . “Driving over 5,000 qualified conversions directly from CTV proves that with the right creative and targeting, the living room is now a performance channel.”

Building a Scalable Model for the Future of TV and Omnichannel Advertising

The next era of advertising requires seamless campaign orchestration. By connecting CTV exposure directly to mobile and web engagement, Teads helps ensure every screen works in tandem to amplify creative, capture attention, and deliver measurable outcomes.

Teads will continue to expand its suite with innovations in creative intelligence, unique data solutions, and AI-powered optimization across a growing footprint of premium supply partners – ultimately reinforcing its vision for CTV as the foundation of modern omnichannel advertising.

Media Contact

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Investor Relations Contact

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” "foresee,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the risk that our Teads CTV Ensemble suite and CTV Performance solutions may not yield the anticipated benefits, measurable outcomes, or scale as expected; technical challenges related to integrating our advertising demand with CTV operating systems and third-party OEM ecosystems; the risk that advertisers may not adopt CTV omnichannel orchestration tools at the rates we anticipate; the risk that we may be unable to maintain or expand our strategic partnerships with leading OEMs; the highly competitive nature of the digital and CTV advertising markets; and the other important risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on our website at https://investors.teads.com/ and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is a leading omnichannel advertising platform focused on driving outcomes for brand and performance advertisers across screens. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for full funnel objectives, Teads drives value by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York, with a global team of around 1,700 people in 30+ countries.