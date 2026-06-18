Rocket Doctor Takes Center Stage in Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Race at Naval Base Coronado as Primary Partner of Rick Ware Racing

The inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego marks the first of 50 planned motorsports activations designed to support patient growth, market expansion and brand development across the United States.

Rocket Doctor AI continues to invest in scalable patient acquisition initiatives as it empowers MDs on its platform to expand access to care for more than 21 million insured Americans, 8.2 million of whom are in California.

The partnership provides direct engagement opportunities with communities that align closely with Rocket Doctor AI’s core patient populations, including veterans, rural residents, and underserved families.

The NASCAR race weekend at Naval Base Coronado delivers national visibility for Rocket Doctor AI in California, one of the Company’s largest and most strategic growth markets.

Vancouver, BC, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI” or the “Company”), a physician-built, AI-powered healthcare technology company focused on empowering doctors and expanding access to high-quality, affordable care, today announced the first activation of its national motorsports marketing partnership with Rick Ware Racing and FinTekk AP. Rocket Doctor AI will serve as the primary sponsor of Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet, driven by Cody Ware in the inaugural Anduril 250 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego.

The San Diego event marks the first of approximately 50 planned motorsports activations for Rocket Doctor AI in 2026, including 14 primary races across Rick Ware Racing’s motorsports portfolio. This multi-event campaign leverages the broad reach of NASCAR, NHRA, World Supercross, and American Flat Track to establish a national marketing footprint, while providing Rocket Doctor AI with tailored opportunities to engage its targeted demographics within focused U.S. healthcare territories.

California is one of Rocket Doctor AI’s largest and most strategically important growth markets, with more than 8.2 million eligible patients now able to access care through physicians using the company’s technology and systems. Across the United States, Rocket Doctor AI’s expanding payer and provider network reaches more than 21 million covered lives across Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs, commercial insurance and employer-sponsored health plans. As the company continues to scale in California, the Rick Ware Racing and FinTekk AP partnership helps convert expanded network access into patient awareness, community engagement and healthcare utilization in one of the nation’s largest healthcare markets.

“NASCAR provides an incredible opportunity to connect with millions of Americans in the communities we are focused on serving,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Doctor AI. “As we continue expanding across the United States, this partnership with Rick Ware Racing and FinTekk AP helps introduce Rocket Doctor AI to patients who may not realize that convenient, physician-led healthcare options are available to them. Launching this activation at one of the most anticipated races of the season is an exciting milestone for our company and our continued U.S. growth strategy.”

The Anduril 250 is expected to attract significant national attention given its historic venue, its status as NASCAR’s first event hosted on an active military installation, and Naval Base Coronado’s cultural connection to aviation history, including its association with the movie Top Gun. The event will be broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime, providing Rocket Doctor AI with exposure to a broad audience across key U.S. markets.

“NASCAR fans represent communities from every corner of America, including many rural and underserved areas where access to healthcare can be difficult,” said Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Rocket Doctor AI Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing. “Rocket Doctor AI is working to help patients connect with physicians more easily, and I’m proud to help introduce their mission to our fans. It’s exciting to have Rocket Doctor AI on board for such a historic event.”

Beyond race-day visibility, Rick Ware Racing and FINTEKK AP will work alongside Rocket Doctor AI to support broader community engagement and patient acquisition initiatives through integrated marketing campaigns, business development activities and market activation programs throughout the 2026 racing season.

About FinTekk

FinTekk AP, LLC is a United States based Corporate Finance Advisory firm specializing in direct investments, strategic consulting, and capital markets solutions. Founded by Kevin P. O’Connell, the firm has been actively investing in and advising companies since the 1990s, with a particular focus on leveraging sports marketing partnerships, and brand activation to drive growth for its portfolio companies. FinTekk AP combines traditional corporate finance expertise with modern revenue activation strategies, helping businesses secure capital, optimize operations, and expand their market presence through innovative sponsorships and influencer-driven campaigns.

To learn more about FinTekk AP, contact: https://fintekkap.com/

About Rick Ware Racing

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware transitioned out of the driver’s seat and into full-time team ownership. He has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning winning teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track (AFT), FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.

To learn more about RWR , contact: https://www.wareracing.com/

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices – improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare – making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact: www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated delivery and scope of product marketing and brand activation services by Rick Ware Racing, LLC and FINTEKK AP, LLC; the anticipated issuance of common shares of the Company as consideration under the Marketing Agreement; the expected receipt of Canadian Securities Exchange approval for such share issuances; the anticipated brand exposure, audience reach, and business development outcomes to be generated by the Campaign; the Company’s anticipated growth and market penetration in the United States; and the potential exercise of the 2027 renewal option by the Marketing Partners. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such information is provided and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key assumptions, including: receipt of CSE approval for each tranche of share issuances under the Marketing Agreement on a timely basis; the continued listing of the Company’s common shares on the CSE; the ability of the Marketing Partners to deliver the Services in accordance with the Marketing Agreement, including the participation of featured drivers in the Events described therein; the absence of material changes to the event schedules described in the Marketing Agreement; no material adverse change in the Company’s business, operations, financial condition, or prospects; and the continued compliance of all parties with applicable Canadian and United States securities laws and motorsport sanctioning body requirements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the failure to obtain CSE approval for any or all tranches of share issuances in a timely manner or at all; cancellation, postponement, or material modification of motorsport events comprising the Campaign; substitution of featured drivers or changes in team participation; changes in the Company’s share price affecting the perceived value of share-based consideration; the inability of the Marketing Partners to fulfill their obligations under the Marketing Agreement; risks related to U.S. and Canadian securities law compliance in connection with the issuance of restricted shares; the Company’s ability to successfully execute its business development and commercialization strategy in the United States; competitive conditions in the artificial intelligence and digital health sectors; and general economic and market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.