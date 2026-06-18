Money Simpler launches one-click AI quantitative tool to simplify trading for USDC retail investors

Los Angeles , June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the digital asset market continues to grow and investors' demand for automated investment tools increases, quantitative trading is gradually moving from being an institutional tool to a broader user base.

Against this backdrop, Money Simpler announced the official launch of its one-click AI-powered automated quantitative tool, providing retail investors using USDC for settlement with a more convenient and professional quantitative solution.

This tool integrates AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, and risk management, aiming to lower the barrier to entry for quantitative investment and help users understand and use quantitative trading tools more efficiently without the need for programming or complex configurations.





Simplify quantitative trading and solve the pain points of using traditional tools

With the continued activity in the cryptocurrency, forex, futures, US stock, ETF, and commodity markets, more and more retail traders are starting to pay attention to quantitative and automated trading tools. However, for ordinary users, traditional quantitative trading often requires programming skills, complex API integration, and long-term market monitoring, making the overall learning and usage threshold quite high.

Money Simpler makes institutional-grade AI-powered quantitative trading tools more accessible to retail traders through its lightweight product design.

The platform is centered around an AI-powered intelligent trading engine, integrating functions such as strategy selection, automated execution, risk monitoring, and account performance management.

Users do not need to write code or build a trading system; they only need to complete basic registration to start automated quantitative strategies.

Multi-Strategy Solutions for Diverse Investment Needs

Money Simpler offers a multi-tiered service plan covering various application scenarios, including beginner experiences, digital asset introductions, multi-asset allocation, and full-market trading, helping investors at different stages choose suitable quantitative trading tools based on their own needs.

Demo Trading Programme — Designed for new users who are new to quantitative trading tools, the platform provides virtual trading funds to help users understand the logic behind core strategies such as trend following and profit-making strategies, and to familiarise themselves with the platform’s operational processes.

Basic Edition — Designed for entry-level and conservative investors, covering mainstream digital asset markets, supporting USDC settlement, and featuring quantitative strategies such as trend following, grid rebalancing, mean reversion and basic risk control.

Professional Edition — Designed for users seeking to broaden their profit avenues and boost investment returns. Beyond digital assets, it extends coverage to foreign exchange, stock index futures and commodities markets, introducing advanced strategy tools such as momentum breakout, cross-market spreads, spot-futures arbitrage and Bollinger Bands.

All-Round Professional Edition — Designed for mature investors seeking excess returns and opportunities across all markets, covering major global markets including digital assets, foreign exchange, futures, US equities, ETFs and commodities, and equipped with advanced strategy tools such as multi-factor models, statistical arbitrage, dynamic hedging, market sentiment analysis and abnormal market condition detection.

Through its tiered service design, Money Simpler enables investors of all experience levels to find an AI-powered quantitative trading solution that aligns with their investment objectives.

Easy Three-Step Operation to Quickly Activate AI Quantitative Trading Strategies

The platform has optimized the entire user experience, simplifying the onboarding and strategy activation process. Leveraging the USDC settlement system, beginners can quickly get started with quantitative trading:

Step 1: Visit the Money Simpler website and register an account to automatically receive a $50 trial fund and a $10 new user bonus.

Step 2: Select a suitable strategy contract based on your investment expectations and profit requirements.

Step 3: Deposit USDC into your account, select a suitable contract to activate, and you can start the AI quantitative automated trading strategy with one click.

The USDC settlement system lowers the barrier to entry for digital asset trading.

Compared to traditional cross-border transactions and multi-currency settlement models, USDC, as a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, is gradually becoming one of the most widely adopted settlement tools in the digital asset market.

Money Simpler provides quantitative trading services to users who use USDC settlement. Users can participate in different markets and strategy configurations through a unified settlement system, reducing the operational complexity of multi-currency conversions and improving fund management efficiency.

By combining automated quantitative trading tools with the USDC settlement system, the platform aims to provide more retail investors with a more convenient digital asset trading experience and further lower the barrier to entry for quantitative investment.

Driving Quantitative Trading to a Wider User Base

While quantitative trading was previously primarily an institutional tool, with the continuous development of artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and automated trading technologies, quantitative investment is gradually expanding from professional institutions to a wider range of investors.

Money Simpler stated that it will continue to optimize its quantitative trading tools and strategy research capabilities to provide global users with more convenient and efficient automated investment solutions, promoting the popularization and application of quantitative trading technology.

To learn more about available AI quantitative strategies and platform services, visit the Money Simpler official platform

Official Website: https://moneysimpler.com/

Email: info@moneysimpler.com

Disclaimer: Market conditions and asset prices may change. Historical data, backtesting results, and strategy performance are for reference only and do not represent future performance. Moreover, the information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.