pharosIQ Launches atlasIQ B2B Audience Activation, Bringing Buyer Intelligence Directly Into Media Campaigns

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pharosIQ today announced the launch of atlasIQ B2B Audience Activation, a new offering that enables organizations to license and activate audiences built from atlasIQ Intelligence, the company’s data intelligence offering, directly within their existing media buying environments.

Organizations can build custom audiences around specific target accounts, industries, buying groups, solutions, technologies, and market priorities, helping them improve audience quality, reduce wasted spend, and tie media investment more closely to account-based marketing strategy. The offering pairs these audiences with premium curated inventory that delivers an average of 22% lower CPA than traditional media buying, an open ecosystem, and transparent pricing, so teams can buy against pre-qualified impressions with greater precision.

The launch expands the atlasIQ Intelligence portfolio by making pharosIQ's proprietary audience data available for direct activation. Organizations can access these audiences independently or as part of broader pharosIQ demand generation services, allowing them to incorporate buyer intelligence directly into existing campaign planning, buying, and optimization workflows, while maintaining flexibility across their existing media environments.

As B2B marketers face increasing pressure to improve campaign efficiency and targeting precision, audience quality has become a critical competitive advantage. Unlike audience products built primarily from inferred intent signals and probabilistic data models, these audiences are informed by deterministic first-party engagement intelligence and observable buying behavior across pharosIQ's proprietary engagement ecosystem.

"The market doesn't need more audience data. It needs better audience data," said Jeffrey Rokuskie, CEO of pharosIQ. "B2B Audience Activation makes the same intelligence-driven audiences that power our programs available directly to organizations that want to activate them within their own media environments. It's another step in our strategy to make buyer intelligence accessible wherever go-to-market teams work."

"Customers told us they wanted direct access to these audiences without changing how they buy media," said Taylor Moldo, Director, Programmatic Strategy and Solutions at pharosIQ. "Many organizations have sophisticated internal media teams and established campaign workflows. B2B Audience Activation gives them the flexibility to leverage intelligence-driven audiences inside those existing environments while maintaining complete control over planning, execution, and optimization."

The launch builds on pharosIQ's recent introduction of atlasIQ Intelligence Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), extending the company's strategy of transforming proprietary buyer intelligence into activation-ready products. Together, the offerings enable organizations to access atlasIQ Intelligence as structured data, activate intelligence-driven audiences, and integrate buyer intelligence more deeply into go-to-market execution.

pharosIQ plans to continue expanding the atlasIQ Intelligence portfolio with additional intelligence, activation, and workflow solutions designed to help organizations transform buyer intelligence into measurable business outcomes.

For more information about atlasIQ B2B Audience Activation, visit: https://pharosiq.com/solutions/activation/

About pharosIQ

pharosIQ is a B2B data intelligence company built for the next era of go-to-market. At its core is atlasIQ, a proprietary signal engine that generates and structures first-party behavioral data across multi-channel ecosystems, transforming anonymous activity into structured, actionable intelligence. The atlasIQ engine delivers real-time visibility into who is in-market, what they care about, and how buying decisions are forming, enabling teams to identify engaged contacts, understand buying group formation, prioritize accounts, and engage with precision. Unlike traditional intent providers, pharosIQ structures intelligence for direct activation, powering both AI-driven workflows and human decision-making. From intelligence delivery to full-funnel activation, pharosIQ helps organizations move beyond static insights to dynamic, outcome-driven execution. For more information visit pharosIQ.com.