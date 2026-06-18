Aviva Canada and FNESS team up to help protect First Nations communities from wildfires

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviva Canada today announced $300,000 in funding for the First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of British Columbia (FNESS) to launch a structural fire-hardening pilot program designed to help reduce wildfire risk in First Nations communities in British Columbia, beginning with the Ashcroft Indian Band.

This announcement comes as FNESS celebrates its 40th anniversary delivering culturally safe, community-centred emergency management services alongside First Nations communities.

From assessment to action: supporting proactive wildfire mitigation

Wildfires are a growing climate risk for Canadians that disproportionately impact Indigenous peoples, including First Nations communities. While Indigenous peoples represent approximately five per cent of the population, they account for roughly 42 per cent of wildfire evacuations, underscoring the need for targeted and equitable prevention measures.



The structural fire-hardening pilot program supports communities that have completed FireSmart™ assessments but require assistance implementing mitigation actions, with a focus on strengthening buildings against ember ignition.

Embers are responsible for up to 90 per cent of wildfire-related structural losses. Risks from wildfires are increasing, with Aviva Canada experiencing a +1,900 per cent increase in customer wildfire claims compared to the previous five-year period.

Fire-hardening focuses on identifying structural and environmental vulnerabilities and taking practical steps to reduce risk. This includes removing combustible vegetation, sealing gaps, screening vents, and making targeted improvements to limit ember entry and accumulation.

Alongside on-the-ground mitigation, the program also supports capacity-building through Wildfire Mitigation Specialist (WMS) training and assessments. Residential properties will be prioritized with the potential to extend to critical infrastructure where funding allows. The program also aims to use local and Indigenous businesses and contractors.

Urs Uhlmann, Managing Director, Global Corporate & Specialty, Aviva Canada, said:



“We know that as wildfires become more frequent and severe, the impact of those events is not felt equally. I’m thrilled that through this work with FNESS, we’re able to support practical, community-led solutions that build resilience in ways that respect and reflect Indigenous leadership, knowledge and priorities. Working together with FNESS and local partners enables us to deliver meaningful impact where it is needed most.”



Malina Garner, Mitigation Manager, First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of British Columbia, said:



“In the true spirit of reconciliation, Aviva Canada has taken a step to support First Nations communities in preparing ahead of time for the challenges of a wildfire event. In helping to create this pilot project they have proven their commitment to empowering First Nations people to build solutions that are meaningful and impactful at both the community and individual level.”

Now in its 40th year, FNESS was formed to support structural firefighters within First Nations communities. Since then, the charitable organization has branched out to offer training and support across the four pillars of emergency management; response, recovery, mitigation, and prevention. This funding from Aviva Canada adds emphasis to the importance of mitigation activities prior to a wildfire event, which evidence shows is the best way to prevent loss.

This announcement builds on Aviva Canada’s broader commitment to advancing climate resilience and helping to reduce risk for customers and communities. Recently, Aviva Canada announced two pilot projects to test and scale climate-resilient building practices in Alberta. Aviva also partners with Wildfire Defense Systems (WDS) to protect homes in wildfire-impacted provinces across Canada. Through these strategic partnerships, Aviva aims to make homes and communities safer, stronger and more resilient.

Media Contact:

Hazel Tan

Email: media@aviva.com

Tel: 437-215-5770

About Aviva Canada

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, lifestyle, and business insurance to 2.6 million customers coast to coast. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, we have the financial strength, scale and are a trusted insurance provider globally for more than 325 years.

For more information, visit aviva.ca or Aviva Canada’s blog, LinkedIn and Instagram pages.

About FNESS



The First Nations' Emergency Services Society (FNESS) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing emergency management in First Nation communities across British Columbia.



FNESS provides training, resources, and expertise to assist First Nation communities in becoming safer, healthier, and more resilient.

To learn more about FNESS, visit fness.bc.ca or visit us on Facebook or LinkedIn.