Oncotelic Launches AI-Powered GMP Manufacturing Services Platform at BIO International Convention 2026

Company to Showcase Integration of AI, Digital Batch Records, and Intelligent Robotics to Accelerate Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncotelic" or the "Company") (OTCQB: OTLC) today announced the launch of its artificial intelligence ("AI") powered good manufacturing practices ("GMP") manufacturing services platform (the "Platform") at the 2026 BIO International Convention in San Diego, California. The initiative combines the Company's PDAOAI™ AI platform with advanced robotics — delivered in collaboration with TechForce Robotics, Inc. ("TechForce"), Oncotelic's strategic robotics and automation partner — and digital manufacturing technologies to support pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and advanced therapeutics companies seeking to modernize GMP operations.

As part of the initiative, Oncotelic will demonstrate the integration of intelligent robotic systems and AI-driven manufacturing workflows capable of assisting personnel with routine GMP operations, batch record execution, material handling, manufacturing documentation, and quality management activities.

"The future of pharmaceutical manufacturing will be shaped by the convergence of artificial intelligence, digital quality systems, and intelligent automation," said Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Oncotelic. "Our objective is to provide manufacturers with practical tools that improve productivity, strengthen compliance, and accelerate the path from development to commercialization. BIO 2026 provides an ideal venue to introduce these capabilities to prospective industry partners."

"Following the successful Phase 1 and 2 deployments with Oncotelic this year, BIO 2026 marks the next milestone in our shared roadmap," said Ried Floco, President of TechForce Robotics. "Bringing intelligent robotics together with PDAOAI inside a GMP environment shows what purpose-built automation can do for pharmaceutical manufacturers, and we look forward to demonstrating that capability alongside Oncotelic on the BIO floor."

The Platform leverages PDAOAI™, Oncotelic's proprietary AI architecture, to support:

Electronic batch record generation and management

AI-assisted manufacturing documentation

GMP workflow digitization

Quality and compliance support

Manufacturing process monitoring

Knowledge management and operational intelligence

Integration with intelligent robotic systems through the Company's collaboration with TechForce





The Company believes these capabilities may be particularly valuable for emerging biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations ("CDMOs"), cell and gene therapy developers, radiopharmaceutical manufacturers, and organizations seeking to accelerate technology transfer and manufacturing scale-up activities.

In addition to the commercial launch of the Platform, Oncotelic will highlight ongoing progress of its Deciparticle™ nanomedicine platform, including SAPU003, the Company's clinical-stage intravenous everolimus program currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical study.

BIO International Convention attendees interested in learning more about the Platform, PDAOAI™, or potential commercial collaborations are encouraged to schedule meetings with Oncotelic during the conference at Booth #1525, California Life Sciences Pavilion. Additional information, conference materials, and meeting requests are available at the Company's BIO 2026 landing page at www.techforcerobotics.com/bio-2026.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the Company also licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Dr. Trieu's leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic's strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

Oncotelic also develops PDAOAI, its proprietary AI platform for drug discovery, lab automation, and AI-assisted GMP manufacturing. Through Oncotelic's relationship with SAPU Bio — an OEB-5 sterile injectable cGMP manufacturing facility — PDAOAI underpins the Platform and its ongoing joint development work with TechForce Robotics, Oncotelic's strategic robotics and automation partner.

For more information, please visit www.oncotelic.com.

About TechForce Robotics

TechForce Robotics, Inc. is the operating brand of Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics. TechForce designs, develops, and deploys purpose-built robotics and automation solutions for service, hospitality, and pharmaceutical manufacturing applications, in partnership with global robotics and manufacturing leaders. For more information, please visit www.techforcerobotics.com.

Oncotelic Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business and future plans. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (including the negative of such terms).

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation: the launch, commercialization, scope, capabilities, performance, and customer adoption of the AI-Powered GMP Manufacturing Services Platform; the utility, development, and potential commercialization of our PDAOAI platform across electronic batch records, manufacturing workflow management, quality documentation, process monitoring, and AI-assisted manufacturing execution; the integration of intelligent robotic systems with PDAOAI for GMP operations; the scope, execution, performance, and commercialization of our joint development work with TechForce Robotics; regulatory interactions and potential approvals; development or commercialization of any product candidates within the Oncotelic / GMP Bio / Sapu ecosystem, including SAPU003 and the Deciparticle™ nanomedicine platform; future financings, strategic transactions, and/or public offerings involving our joint ventures or affiliates; and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to: the competitive market of AI-enabled GMP manufacturing software and AI-enabled robotics; the performance and continued cooperation of our robotics and automation partners, including TechForce Robotics; the inherent uncertainties of drug discovery and development; our ability to enroll patients and complete studies on expected timelines; whether preclinical or early clinical findings (including biomarker associations) will be replicated in larger, controlled trials; regulatory developments in the United States and other jurisdictions; competitive developments; our ability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection; our liquidity and access to capital; the performance of collaborators, suppliers, and manufacturers; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@oncotelic.com

TechForce Robotics

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. d/b/a TechForce Robotics

Investor Relations

ir@techforcerobotics.com

(866) 291-7778

www.techforcerobotics.com

Corporate Communications

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512.354.7000

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