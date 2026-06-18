Duffy & Duffy Secures $3.75 Million Settlement for Family After Alleged Failure to Diagnose Fatal Blood Clot

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duffy & Duffy, PLLC has secured a $3.75 million settlement on behalf of the family of a 49-year-old wife and mother who died from a pulmonary embolism less than a day after seeking medical care for symptoms that allegedly should have prompted evaluation for a dangerous blood clot.

According to the claim, the woman presented to a hospital with symptoms and risk factors that warranted consideration of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), two potentially life-threatening conditions that require prompt recognition and treatment.

Instead, she was discharged home.

The following morning, she died from a pulmonary embolism caused by a deep vein thrombosis.

She is survived by her husband and two children, both of whom are severely autistic.

The settlement resolves claims that medical providers failed to recognize warning signs of a potentially fatal blood clot and failed to take appropriate steps to diagnose and treat the condition before discharge.

"Cases like this remind us that medical malpractice is never simply about a missed diagnosis or a chart entry," said Michael E. Duffy , Managing Partner and General Counsel of Duffy & Duffy. "It is about the people whose lives are permanently changed when critical warning signs are overlooked. In this case, a husband lost his wife, and two children lost their mother. The consequences extend far beyond the hospital walls."

Pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood clot, often originating in the legs as a deep vein thrombosis, travels to the lungs and blocks blood flow. While PE can be fatal, prompt diagnosis and treatment frequently can prevent catastrophic outcomes.

Duffy & Duffy investigated the circumstances surrounding the woman's care and pursued the case on behalf of her family, ultimately obtaining a $3.75 million settlement.

"The settlement cannot restore what this family lost," Duffy added. "What it can do is provide financial security for a family facing extraordinary challenges while reinforcing the importance of recognizing and responding to potentially life-threatening conditions when patients seek help."

About Duffy & Duffy, PLLC

Duffy & Duffy, PLLC, is one of New York’s leading medical malpractice law firms. For decades, the firm has represented victims of medical negligence across Long Island, New York City, Westchester County, and throughout New York State. With offices in the Bronx, Long Island, and Manhattan, the firm has recovered north of one billion dollars on behalf of its clients and is nationally recognized for its work in medical malpractice and birth injury litigation.

Media Contact:

Ammad Sheikh

Senior Vice President of Operations

Duffy & Duffy, PLLC

Phone: (516) 298-3153

Email: ammadsheikh@duffyduffylaw.com