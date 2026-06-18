Surefire Cyber Announces AI Advisory Board to Drive the Future of Expert-Led, AI-Enabled Incident Response

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surefire Cyber, a leading digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) firm, today formally announces the Surefire Cyber AI Advisory Board. The board brings together senior leaders across the cyber insurance industry to work directly with the company as it advances its AI-enabled incident response platform, the first system to unify the full insurance-driven response lifecycle from intake through invoice. The AI Advisory Board ensures the platform is informed by the people who depend on it most.

The response model is broken, and the industry knows it. Cyber incidents are more complex, frequent, and expensive, and yet the response infrastructure has not changed, costing insurance carriers, brokers, law firms, and insureds time, money, and trust. Surefire Cyber is building its platform to solve that problem, not as a communication tool bolted onto an incident, but as a system that connects forensic investigation, restoration, claims coordination, and cyber intelligence into one platform because incident response was never just a forensics problem. The first phase of external platform delivery will give every stakeholder real-time visibility, claims-ready intelligence, and AI-powered insight across the full lifecycle of every engagement.

“We are building a platform that changes how the industry experiences cyber incidents. We are applying automation and AI across the entire lifecycle, and we are doing it alongside the people who know what that has to look like to actually work. The AI Advisory Board is how we stay accountable to the people we serve,” said Billy Gouveia, Chief Executive Officer, Surefire Cyber.

Surefire Cyber has engaged Caroline McGlynn, Esq. to provide leadership and strategic guidance to the AI Advisory Board. McGlynn brings more than 20 years of litigation, consulting, and incident response experience to the role. Her expertise bridges the legal and business dimensions of cyber incident response, and she will provide strategic governance to ensure what Surefire Cyber builds is grounded in the real-world demands of the industry it serves.

Advisory board members will bring their direct experience managing claims, coordinating response, and advising clients through cyber incidents. Their insight, feedback, and expertise will inform how Surefire Cyber continues to develop its platform, ensuring it is fit for purpose.

The AI Advisory Board follows Surefire Cyber’s May 2026 appointment of Admiral (Ret.) Michael S. Rogers as a Strategic Advisor and the company’s February 2026 platform announcement. Together, they reflect a deliberate strategy to build the infrastructure this industry needs, bring in the right voices to shape it, and hold the work accountable to the people who depend on it. Cyber incidents should be manageable events, not defining moments. The AI Advisory Board is part of how Surefire Cyber makes that a reality.

For further information, please contact:

Kimberly Baldoni

kbaldoni@surefirecyber.com