Glucose Health, Inc. (GLUC) Reports Surge in GlucoDown Sales Among two of the Largest Retailers in the National Drug Store Channel

Bentonville, ARKANSAS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCID:GLUC), the maker of GlucoDown®, a scientifically formulated blood sugar support beverage, today announced continued growth and increasing momentum within the national pharmacy channel as demand from two of the largest U.S. pharmacy chains strengthened during the second quarter of 2026.

The Company recently reported a major expansion in retail distribution, with one national pharmacy chain nearly doubling the number of stores carrying GlucoDown® from approximately 1,250 locations to roughly 2,500 locations nationwide. In response to the broader retail footprint, Glucose Health increased its consumer advertising investment during April and May, specifically directing consumers to participating pharmacy locations where GlucoDown® is available.

Glucose Health continues to experience strong year-over-year momentum within the national pharmacy channel, as evidenced by recent sales data. During the first 24 weeks of 2026, the Company shipped more than 120% of the total GlucoDown® volume delivered to a major national pharmacy retailer during all of 2025. Another national drug store chain in the retail pharmacy space has recorded a sales increase of 135.7% for the most recent period from January 1, 2026, through June 6, 2026 versus the same period in 2025. Comparing numbers year-over-year, for the period from August 31, 2025, through June 6, 2026, revenues are up 193%.

Management believes the combination of expanded distribution and targeted consumer marketing is contributing to increased product demand and stronger replenishment orders from retail partners. The company believes that the increase of these two factors serves to underscore increasing demand and accelerating product adoption at retail.

"Our recent results demonstrate a strong relationship between our advertising initiatives and retailer purchasing activity," said Marc Hatch, Chief Operating Officer of Glucose Health. "Creating consumer awareness drives product pull-through at the store level, which in turn generates the reorders that are essential to building a successful national beverage brand."

Chris Jemapete, a Member of the Glucose Health Board of Directors, added: "This level of growth reflects consumers' increasing interest in healthier, functional beverage alternatives. We are encouraged by the positive sales trends we are seeing across two of the largest pharmacy chains in the United States and believe they validate the growing market opportunity for GlucoDown®.

Gerry David, Chairman of the Company's newly created Strategic Board of Advisors, believes GlucoDown® is uniquely positioned to benefit from the growing adoption of GLP-1 medications used for weight management and metabolic health. He noted that "As GLP-1 therapies become increasingly popular, we see a meaningful opportunity for products that complement their benefits," He added that "GlucoDown® is designed to support healthy blood sugar management through its proprietary soluble fiber formulation and can serve as a natural nutritional companion for consumers focused on metabolic wellness."

"Even for GLP-1 users, post-meal glucose fluctuations can occur, particularly as dosages change or individuals transition off treatment," he said. "Clinical research supports the ability of GlucoDown's® soluble fiber ingredient to help moderate post-meal increases in blood glucose levels. “The functional benefits of GlucoDown® are a practical, affordable, food-friendly nutritional tool that supports the same metabolic health goals many GLP-1 users are already pursuing."

Mr. David emphasized that GlucoDown® is not intended to replace GLP-1 therapies but rather to complement them.

GlucoDown® offers a total of 8 great tasting flavors, providing consumers with a variety of choices that includes four “Decaffeinated Tea” flavors Peach, Lemon, Raspberry and Super Berry, as well as four “Enhanced Water” flavors consisting of Peach Mango, Cherry, Watermelon and Strawberry Banana. The four tea flavors were the original product offerings, while the four fruit-flavored water enhanced drink mixes were added later to expand the brand with non-tea options. All GlucoDown® flavors are also gluten free and sugar free and contain only 10 calories per serving.

About Glucose Health, Inc. Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCID:GLUC) is a consumer health and wellness company focused on developing and marketing innovative nutritional products designed to support healthy blood sugar management and metabolic health. The Company's flagship product, GlucoDown®, is a soluble fiber-based beverage formulated to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding future sales growth, retail expansion, consumer demand, and market opportunities related to GLP-1 therapies. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various risks and uncertainties. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings for additional information regarding factors that may affect future results.

This version adopts a more institutional investor-relations tone, tightens the language, improves the flow of the growth story, and presents the GLP-1 discussion in a manner that is more appropriate from a regulatory and public-company communications perspective.

Press Inquiries

Mark Schaftlein

schaftlein [at] juno.com

https://glucodown.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ss_cZy4hXik