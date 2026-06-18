Bitget Wallet Expands Payments Beyond Stablecoins, With Thousands of Assets Planned

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a self-custodial wallet and everyday finance app, has expanded its payment infrastructure to support a broader range of onchain assets for real-world spending . Users can now spend ecosystem tokens and regional stablecoins directly via Bitget Wallet Card top-ups and QR payments across over 50 markets, without manually converting or bridging assets beforehand.

The expansion builds on an existing base of major assets including USDT, USDC, ETH, POL, SOL, BNB, and BGB, and initially extends payment support to over 40 tokens, including regional currency-pegged stablecoins such as BRZ (BRL) and XSGD (SGD) on Polygon Chain, and ecosystem tokens and memecoins such as SHIB on BNB Chain. Support for thousands of additional tokens across more networks is planned over the coming months.

The payment routing is handled in the background by Bitget Wallet's Onchain Payments Matrix , an infrastructure layer that connects tokens, networks, and payment rails across more than 10 blockchains. Additional assets and networks are planned.

The global crypto market is valued at approximately $2.4 trillion, yet the $315 billion stablecoin sector — 13% of total crypto market capitalisation — accounts for the majority of real-world crypto merchant payments. Thousands of other crypto assets have no practical pathway into everyday spending, leaving a significant gap between what users hold and what they can actually spend.

"Crypto should be as easy to spend as it is to hold," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Users should be able to spend whatever crypto they already have, not just the handful of assets a payment provider decides to support. Extending that to thousands of onchain assets is one step toward making self-custodial finance genuinely useful in everyday life, not just for storing or trading."

"Polygon Chain was built to handle real payment volume at scale, and Bitget Wallet is putting that to work for everyday users. Making thousands of onchain assets spendable in the real world is how crypto moves from something people hold to something people use," said Marc Boiron, Polygon Labs, CEO.

For more information, visit the Bitget Wallet website .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to swap and earn crypto, and pay in stablecoins with crypto cards . The app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.



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About Polygon

Polygon Labs is a global blockchain payments company building and operating infrastructure to move money instantly, reliably, and at internet scale, with the mission to move all money onchain. It is building the Polygon Open Money Stack, an open and integrated stack of services and technologies to instantly and reliably move money anywhere, and put it to work. Its infrastructure has facilitated trillions of dollars in onchain value transfer and supported millions of transactions daily for some of the globe's largest banks, fintechs, enterprises, and consumer applications.

Disclaimer: For informational purposes only. Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risk and volatility. No profit is guaranteed. You are strongly advised to conduct own research before investing at your own discretion. Nothing on this page shall be construed as financial advice or solicitation. Past performance does not indicate future results.

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