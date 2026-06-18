GAME ON! ANNOUNCES "GLOBAL GAME, LOCAL IMPACT" SUMMER EVENTS CELEBRATING COMMUNITY, CULTURE, AND OPPORTUNITY AHEAD OF WORLD CUP

ELIZABETH, NJ, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game On!, a community-centered initiative designed to connect residents with the excitement and opportunities surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026™, has officially announced two major events taking place on July 12th and July 13th, 2026 at the waterfront in Elizabeth, NJ.

Game On! is proud to announce that the Urban League of Union County and the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth (HACE) are the official New Jersey World Cup Community Initiative grantees. The initiative is sponsored by Choose New Jersey, in partnership with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and the FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York/New Jersey Host Committee.

Under the name "Game on! Culture Fest" the initiative will feature family-friendly programming, workforce development opportunities, and cultural celebrations made possible through a collaborative partnership with local community partners, including the City of Elizabeth, the County of Union, and Welcome World — a major initiative launched by the FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York/New Jersey Host Committee designed to connect local fans and visitors with small businesses and community events across the region.

The first event, a World Cup-inspired Family Festival, will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2026 (Rain Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026) from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Todd Bowles Waterfront Sports Complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Soccer clinics will be provided by Champions for Change and special guests from the MLS.

More than a celebration, the following event aims to provide local businesses and professionals strategic partnerships through networking opportunities and workforce readiness with development programs. This will unfold on Monday, July 13, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Kean University.

"Game On Culture Fest is about bringing the excitement of the biggest tournament in the World to our local communities and ensuring everyone has an opportunity to be part of this historic moment. Through soccer activities, cultural performances, family-friendly entertainment, and community engagement, we are creating a celebration that highlights the power of sport to unite people, celebrate diversity, and inspire future generations," said Crystal Orr, President and CEO of the Urban League of Union County.

“Elizabeth and Union County are among the most diverse communities in New Jersey, and Game On Culture Fest is about celebrating the cultures that make our community special while highlighting the countries represented in the FIFA World Cup. This event gives our residents and neighbors an opportunity to experience the excitement and impact of the World Cup right in their own backyard through cultural celebrations, workforce opportunities, entertainment, and youth soccer clinics. We are proud to be a Choose New Jersey grantee and excited to bring a little bit of the world to Elizabeth," said Curtis Myers, Jr., Deputy Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth.

Attendees can look forward to:

Youth soccer clinics, sports panels, and fun games lead by professional soccer coaches and former players.

Live cultural showcases and diverse culinary offerings.

Arts, crafts, and wellness activities.

On-site community support: Direct access to vital housing resources, social services, and employment opportunities.





By blending high-energy sports culture with essential community equity resources, the 'Game On!' festival's objective is to leave a lasting resourceful legacy in Union County long after the final whistle blows. Please visit www.gameonnj.com for more information.

For more information, vendor opportunities, or media credentials, contact Cristina Pinzon at Cristina@StatesideAffairs.com or Syreta J. Oglesby at syretajoglesby@gmail.com .

About 'Game On!'

'Game On!' is a collaborative summer course of action created to leverage the global momentum of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to uplift local communities. Powered by organizations like the Urban League of Union County and HACE, the project champions community engagement, elevating the youth, and economic empowerment through inclusive programming. Production and impact reporting will be furnished by Maple & Monroe.

About The Urban League Of Union County

The Urban League of Union County, founded in 1944, is a non-profit community service organization dedicated to enabling African Americans and other disadvantaged individuals to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights. The organization provides essential services in education, housing, health, employment, re-entry, and advocacy. For more information about the Urban League Of Union County, please visit www.uloucnj.org .

About the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth

Since its formation in 1938, the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth has worked diligently to meet the housing needs and improve the quality of life for all the residents it serves. The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth is responsible for over 1350 units of public housing and delivers a broad range of services, ranging from social, economic, educational, and redevelopment. For more information about HACE, visit www.hacenj.com.

CONTACT

Cristina Pinzon

Cristina@StatesideAffairs.com

908-447-3964

Syreta J. Oglesby

syretajoglesby@gmail.com

201-658-3711

###

Attachment